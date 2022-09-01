NZTC study finds ‘significant challenge’ in cost of North Sea electrification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NZTC study finds ‘significant challenge’ in cost of North Sea electrification

A study by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has found high capex costs remain a barrier to electrifying North Sea assets, but rising carbon taxes and net zero targets may yet spur development.
By Andrew Dykes
01/09/2022, 12:44 pm
© Supplied by OGUKNeptune Cygnus
Neptune Energy's Cygnus installation

A study by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has found high capex costs remain a barrier to electrifying North Sea assets, but rising carbon taxes and net zero targets may yet spur development.

The NZTC said there was a “significant challenge in commercial viability of electrification” owing to the high capex costs of connecting to low-carbon electricity sources, and the impact they have on the lifetime costs paid for power – known was the levelised cost of energy (LCOE).

However, the study notes that these costs must be set against the prospects of higher carbon taxes, the rising cost of fuel and the need to meet net-zero emissions targets under the North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD).

NZTC worked with operators Neptune Energy and Spirit Energym as well as Sealand Projects on the study which explored the potential to electrify an offshore platform with power from offshore wind.

The report uses the Neptune-operated Cygnus platform as a case study for development. Located around 96 miles off the Norfolk coast in the southern North Sea, it was chosen in part due to its proximity to several major offshore wind schemes.

By 2030 nearly 7GW of wind capacity will be sited within 50km of the asset, rising to over 14GW within 100km – and including the Hornsea and Dogger Bank projects – which make it a suitable case study for the investigation of electrification using offshore wind.

At present however, no oil and gas assets have any direct access to this power.

It follows the opening of the Crown Estate Scotland-led Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leasing process, in which developers are being invited to put forward project proposals that would help power North Sea oil and gas fields.

Power costs

The study examined the feasibility of replacing the 25MW of Cygnus Alpha’s post-gas compression power requirements with wind power by 2025.

It evaluates four potential options for sourcing electricity, including local offtake under a power purchase agreement (PPA); offtake with an offshore transmission owner; using a string of turbines within a larger project; or using a dedicated “islanded” wind farm to serve the platform.

© Supplied by NZTC
Four potential options were considered for the electrification study.

For the purposes of the study, the approach would include a new bridge-linked platform (BLP) joined to Cygnus Alpha, with space for power cables, new electric-drive plant for gas compression and additional space for future technologies.

The authors suggest other equipment, including hydrogen and carbon capture technology, could be incorporated in the 2030s, to enable scaling up of its decarbonisation potential.

Not including a “do-nothing” case of £68.44/MWh, the various scenarios for offshore wind offtake at Cygnus infer LCOEs ranging from £104.51/MWh to £137.89 in the most expensive case. All are based on a merchant wind power price of £60/MWh under a 15-year contract.

Carbon taxes also play a major in role in driving adoption. While prices remain low, the study notes “it is in fact cheaper overall to take the ‘do-nothing’ approach”.

This changes once UK ETS charges reach £149 per tonne of CO2, at which point an offshore wind network becomes more cost-effective. A further increase is required before the “do-nothing” approach becomes the least attractive, when taxes reach £179/tonne and over.

In its conclusions, the NZTC says there has been “significant appetite” from the offshore wind sector to engage with oil and gas industry in supporting electrification efforts and identify routes to market for wind projects.

“Through cross-party regulatory engagement, there were no immediate blockers identified, however it is noted that the timeline for consenting, design and commercial commitments may be considered constraints for securing electrification,” the report adds.

Commenting on the findings, NZTC senior project manager Graeme Rogerson said: “The size of the prize is significant if we can establish a viable way to leverage the existing infrastructure to supply power to offshore oil and gas assets.

“We have a number of barriers to overcome including regulatory challenges and establishing a way to make one of the four proposed options economically viable. However, the engagement levels from stakeholders have been hugely promising and there is definite appetite to maximise the opportunity for electrification of oil and gas assets.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts