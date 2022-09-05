Ashtead posts first half-year results since IPO, announces acquisition of WeSubsea for £5.6m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ashtead posts first half-year results since IPO, announces acquisition of WeSubsea for £5.6m

Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT) has reported a huge bump in takings in its first half-year results since the company’s IPO in November last year.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/09/2022, 7:28 am Updated: 05/09/2022, 9:37 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologyAshtead half-year results
Directors of Ashtead Technology ring the bell that opens trading on the London Stock Exchange on the day it made its market debut on AIM

Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT) has reported a huge bump in takings in its first half-year results since the company’s IPO in November last year.

The Aberdeenshire subsea specialist posted pre-tax profits for the first half of 2022 of £6.9 million, up from £2.1m in the corresponding period in 2021, an increase of 233.1%.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30 2022 was £31.7m, compared to £24.7m in H1 last year.

The “strong year-on-year revenue increase” was delivered through “growth across all geographic markets”, driven by higher demand in both offshore renewables and offshore oil and gas.

Ashtead’s employee headcount at the end of June was 219, 7% higher than the end of last year.

That has positioned the “business for continued growth”, and year to date capital expenditure investment totals £7.6m.

Ashtead Technology reached a market valuation of nearly £130m from its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

The company was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) on November 23.

© Supplied by Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology CEO, Allan Pirie.

Allan Pirie, Ashtead chief executive, said: “We are pleased with our half year performance which demonstrates continued positive momentum in the business against a supportive backdrop.  As governments set out their plans to ensure energy security, investment in both oil and gas and renewables offshore infrastructure is expected to continue.  We are well placed to benefit from this, and the market fundamentals remain strong for Ashtead Technology.  Our HY22 results and end market outlook give us increased confidence in the outlook for our business.”

In addition to its half year results, Ashtead has also announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of Norwegian firm WeSubsea on a cash free, debt free basis for £5.6m.

Subject to adjustment for normalised working capital, the consideration will be paid in cash on the date of completion, which is expected to be during Q4 of 2022.

Founded in 2010, WeSubsea is a specialist in subsea dredging technology solutions supporting customers globally from its operating base in Aberdeenshire.

The business generated revenues of £1.9m, Adjusted EBITDA of £1.1m and Adjusted EBITA of £0.9m in 2021.

The purchase is expected to be earnings enhancing and exceed Ashtead’s cost of capital in its first full year of ownership.

© Supplied by Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology’s Welaptega Chain Measurement System.

It will be the group’s sixth acquisition in the past five years, “demonstrating its commitment to growing its capability and service offering” through mergers and acqusitions.

Mr Pirie said: “WeSubsea is a pioneering technology business with an excellent reputation and strong customer service ethos. Its fleet of high-performance dredge systems and strong technical know-how will be a great strategic fit for our business and will complement our extensive range of dredging, cutting, coating removal and ROV tooling solutions and services.

“The acquisition underlines our ambition to be a global leader in IMR and decommissioning through providing one of the widest subsea equipment and service offerings in these fields to support our customers operations across the offshore energy sector. This is a great example of a business which has predominantly supported the offshore oil and gas market but can be repositioned into the offshore renewables space through leveraging Ashtead Technology’s international network.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts