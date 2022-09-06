Halfdan well campaign boosts gas volumes for Noreco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Halfdan well campaign boosts gas volumes for Noreco

Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) reported “strong performance” over the summer months, as a well restimulation campaign at Halfdan lifted gas production.
By Andrew Dykes
06/09/2022, 12:21 pm Updated: 06/09/2022, 12:21 pm
© Supplied by NorecoHalfdan hub. Danish North Sea.
Halfdan hub. Danish North Sea.

Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) reported “strong performance” over the summer months, as a well restimulation campaign at Halfdan lifted gas production.

In a trading update issued Tuesday Noreco (OSLO:NOR) said preliminary production estimates for July and August 2022 stood at 27,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Much of this was driven by a successful well restimulation campaign at the Danish Halfdan hub carried out this summer.

In combination with strong performance across its portfolio, and a scale squeeze operation at the Gorm field, Noreco said the HCA work delivered approximately 2,000 boepd of additional gas volumes and increased its overall gas weighting from around 20% to roughly 26% of total production.

It expects the restimulation work have a “positive effect” on production until H2 2024.

Accordingly, it also upped its full-year production guidance from 24,500-26,500 boepd, to between 25,500 and 27,000 boepd.

Noreco said it expected the increased output to have “a significant impact” on its cash generation.

As European gas prices remain high, the group said it has put in place a total of 450,000 MWh of additional gas hedges this quarter, covering winter 22/23, summer 23 and winter 23/24 to secure “favourable prices” in future.

“The success of the HCA restimulation campaign demonstrates the potential of our existing production base, where increased operational activity is delivering material results. This positive outcome has enabled us to increase our production guidance for the second time during 2022,” noted chief executive Euan Shirlaw.

The trading update strikes a more positive note than its last in early August, in which it reported significant delays to the TotalEnergies-led Tyra redevelopment project off Denmark.

Noreco said global supply chain challenges had impacted the extent to which fabrication work on the Tyra process module (TEG) has been completed in the yard in Batam, pushing first gas from the project back to winter 2023/24.

It was the second major delay for the project, which had already been pushed back from 2022 into mid-2023 as a result of COVID-19, and will also see the firm incur additional expenditure.

Mr Shirlaw said today’s revised forecasts show “a significant enhancement” of the company’s pre-Tyra cashflow profile.

“The DUC operator continues to mature further planned workover activity, and we look forward to this continuing to deliver into 2023 and beyond,” he concluded.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts