New Aberdeen walk to work firm launched to support North Sea campaigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New Aberdeen walk to work firm launched to support North Sea campaigns

A new company aimed at helping North Sea oil and gas operators optimise their offshore campaigns has been launched.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/09/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
walk to work North Sea
Walking to work offshore

A new company aimed at helping North Sea oil and gas operators optimise their offshore campaigns has been launched.

Based in Aberdeen, Walk2Work Solutions will support companies by supplying and managing additional workers, boosting offshore capacity.

Workers can then assist with a range of projects, including tackling maintenance backlogs and assisting decommissioning campaigns.

W2W Solutions has been formed to offer a source of independent expertise to the sector.

Behind the new company is “decades of combined experience” in walk to work project planning and management.

It currently has a headcount of 12, consisting of marine specialists, engineering professionals, project managers and logistics specialists.

Since 2011, they have worked on numerous walk to work projects – where workers are able to move from a vessel direct to a platform – in the North Sea.

W2W Solutions is the result of the combination of two organisations, Interocean Marine Services and Walk2Work Limited, and is independent of any asset owner.

It offers a “full suite of walk to work project management services” from project launch to culmination.

© Supplied by thinkPR
Martyn Garvie

Martyn Garvie, business development director, W2W Solutions, said: “We are delighted to launch our new offering that will give truly independent advice and support to Operators and asset owners alike. The sectors we operate in continue to transition to a more collaborative way of working and we believe our model and processes will help ensure our clients achieve optimised offshore campaigns.”

“Our key focus is to help Operators with whatever offshore POB challenges they may have. With our track record, processes and impartial expertise, we can help our clients achieve their campaign goals – whether we provide our full suite of project management services or we work with existing W2W teams, we offer our expertise flexibly to provide the best solution possible.”

To support its clients, W2W Solutions has developed its own bespoke platform.

The ADD platform (Appraise, Design, Deliver) is utilised from project inception to close-out.

Keith Nelson, chief executive at Interocean Marine Services, added: “The service this collaboration provide will bring huge efficiencies to maintenance campaigns allowing clients to optimise budgets and ensure there are no unnecessary cost over-runs. We are delighted to launch this new partnership and bring a niche service to the offshore and marine sectors.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts