New Aberdeen walk to work firm launched to support North Sea campaigns

A new company aimed at helping North Sea oil and gas operators optimise their offshore campaigns has been launched.

Based in Aberdeen, Walk2Work Solutions will support companies by supplying and managing additional workers, boosting offshore capacity.

Workers can then assist with a range of projects, including tackling maintenance backlogs and assisting decommissioning campaigns.

W2W Solutions has been formed to offer a source of independent expertise to the sector.

Behind the new company is “decades of combined experience” in walk to work project planning and management.

It currently has a headcount of 12, consisting of marine specialists, engineering professionals, project managers and logistics specialists.

Since 2011, they have worked on numerous walk to work projects – where workers are able to move from a vessel direct to a platform – in the North Sea.

W2W Solutions is the result of the combination of two organisations, Interocean Marine Services and Walk2Work Limited, and is independent of any asset owner.

It offers a “full suite of walk to work project management services” from project launch to culmination.

Martyn Garvie, business development director, W2W Solutions, said: “We are delighted to launch our new offering that will give truly independent advice and support to Operators and asset owners alike. The sectors we operate in continue to transition to a more collaborative way of working and we believe our model and processes will help ensure our clients achieve optimised offshore campaigns.”

“Our key focus is to help Operators with whatever offshore POB challenges they may have. With our track record, processes and impartial expertise, we can help our clients achieve their campaign goals – whether we provide our full suite of project management services or we work with existing W2W teams, we offer our expertise flexibly to provide the best solution possible.”

To support its clients, W2W Solutions has developed its own bespoke platform.

The ADD platform (Appraise, Design, Deliver) is utilised from project inception to close-out.

Keith Nelson, chief executive at Interocean Marine Services, added: “The service this collaboration provide will bring huge efficiencies to maintenance campaigns allowing clients to optimise budgets and ensure there are no unnecessary cost over-runs. We are delighted to launch this new partnership and bring a niche service to the offshore and marine sectors.”