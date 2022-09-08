Breaking: North Sea workers begin wildcat cost-of-living strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: North Sea workers begin wildcat cost-of-living strikes

Workers at a raft of North Sea installations have begun wildcat strikes in a bid to secure pay uplifts in the face of rising living costs.
By Andrew Dykes
08/09/2022, 1:42 pm Updated: 08/09/2022, 2:00 pm
The Buzzard platform

Offshore workers and contractors have reportedly ceased work at 1pm on Thursday, initiating a long-mooted series of strike actions across the basin.

The total number of participants is unknown, however Energy Voice understands work stoppages have taken place on Buzzard, Beryl Alpha, Armada, Judy, Britannia, Forties Echo, Bravo, Alpha and Delta, Gannet, Pioneer, and Brae Alpha, as well as the Erda rig and the FPF-1 floating production facility.

Operators have been contacted to confirm whether any impact to production or operations is expected.

The industrial action is expected to last for an initial 24-hour period, according to a letter sent on behalf of workers and seen by Energy Voice.

Among other grievances, offshore workers are demanding their pay be brought in line with that of onshore staff and have stated their dissatisfaction with the current terms of the Energy Services Agreement (ESA), a collective bargaining agreement which sets minimum pay and conditions for around 5,000 workers.

Unions said Wednesday that any unofficial action would jeopardise future pay and jobs deals, while employers warned that striking workers may face disciplinary action.

It is the second major unofficial action this year, after workers staged a ‘wage revolution’ walkout in May.

What is the ESA?

The ESA sets minimum pay and conditions for around 5,000 workers, and was ratified in 2021 by three unions and 14 contractor companies, with further signatories joining in 2022.

The deal replaced the Offshore Contractors’ Partnership Agreement (OCPA) which had been negotiated by the Offshore Contractors’ Association (OCA) and unions since 1995, but which was dissolved at the end of 2020 after years of protracted negotiations.

It includes a rate adjustment mechanism (RAM), which automatically calculates changes to salaries using a formula based on average inflation and oil and gas prices.

The most recent calculation was completed at the beginning of the year, prior the Russian invasion of Ukraine which spurred already high commodity prices.

Under the current agreement, the next formal review of the RAM is scheduled for February 2023, however workers have demanded the calculation be brought forward to reflect both the rising cost of living and soaring oil and gas prices.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), which helps administrate the ESA, has been asked for comment.

