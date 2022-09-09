Norway royal visit to Aberdeen cancelled following Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norway royal visit to Aberdeen cancelled following Queen’s death

A visit by Norwegian royals and trade officials to Aberdeen has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
By Andrew Dykes
09/09/2022, 11:18 am
© Supplied by royalcourt.noCrown Prince Haakon.
Crown Prince Haakon.

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit had been scheduled to lead a trade delegation to the UK next week, but have cancelled the engagement out of respect.

Organised by Innovation Norway, they had intended to make a three-day visit alongside energy minister Terje Gasland and trade minister Jan Christian Vestre.

The trade group said today that in consultation with the Royal House of Norway and the Norwegian Government, it would cancel the business delegation.

Running 14-16 September, the “Transform Connect Create” meeting had been planned as an official visit to “strengthen business sector cooperation between Norway and the UK”, with a particular focus on green industrial and technological development.

Around 130 companies and organisations from the UK and Norway had signed up to take part in a technical programme, centred on a conference at the P&J Live and covering everything from offshore wind to aquaculture and decarbonisation of oil and gas.

On the Norwegian Royal Court website, Norway’s King Harald said: “The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people.”

Innovation Norway thanked those who were due to take part in the Aberdeen event and said it hoped to be able to “continue our dialogue at a later stage.”

“Our thoughts go to the family members of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to the people of the United Kingdom,” it concluded.

