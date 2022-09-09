Norway royal visit to Aberdeen cancelled following Queen’s death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A visit by Norwegian royals and trade officials to Aberdeen has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit had been scheduled to lead a trade delegation to the UK next week, but have cancelled the engagement out of respect.

Organised by Innovation Norway, they had intended to make a three-day visit alongside energy minister Terje Gasland and trade minister Jan Christian Vestre.

The trade group said today that in consultation with the Royal House of Norway and the Norwegian Government, it would cancel the business delegation.

Running 14-16 September, the “Transform Connect Create” meeting had been planned as an official visit to “strengthen business sector cooperation between Norway and the UK”, with a particular focus on green industrial and technological development.

Around 130 companies and organisations from the UK and Norway had signed up to take part in a technical programme, centred on a conference at the P&J Live and covering everything from offshore wind to aquaculture and decarbonisation of oil and gas.

On the Norwegian Royal Court website, Norway’s King Harald said: “The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people.”

Innovation Norway thanked those who were due to take part in the Aberdeen event and said it hoped to be able to “continue our dialogue at a later stage.”

“Our thoughts go to the family members of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to the people of the United Kingdom,” it concluded.