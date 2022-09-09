Strikes averted after medics on Shell North Sea platforms accept improved pay offer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An industrial action ballot of North Sea medics has been cancelled after an improved pay offer was tabled.

Unite announced last month that more than a dozen workers employed by UnitedHealthcare Global, and stationed on Shell (LON: SHEL) platforms, would be asked whether they wanted to strike.

It followed the rejection of, what the union called, a rea lterm pay cut.

The result of the ballot had been expected yesterday, but Unite has now confirmed that it was scrapped after UnitedHealthcare upped their offer.

A spokesman for the Union said: “Our Unite UnitedHealthcare Global members on the Shell platforms received an improved pay offer which they have accepted. Due to this, the industrial action ballot was cancelled.”

The medics in question were employed on a number of Shell assets in the North Sea, including the Brent Charlie, Gannet Alpha, Shearwater, Nelson, Sole Pit Clipper and Leman Alpha platforms.

Unite had claimed that if strikes had gone ahead at the end of the month as planned, then installations would not be able to operate safely.

The North Sea has been home to numerous strikes in recent months as people increasingly feel the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis.

Workers on several platforms staged a wildcat strike yesterday in a bid to secure an increase in pay.