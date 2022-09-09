Strikes averted after medics on Shell North Sea platforms accept improved pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Strikes averted after medics on Shell North Sea platforms accept improved pay offer

An industrial action ballot of North Sea medics has been cancelled after an improved pay offer was tabled.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/09/2022, 2:30 pm Updated: 09/09/2022, 2:30 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ShellColumbus first production
Shell's Shearwater hub

Unite announced last month that more than a dozen workers employed by UnitedHealthcare Global, and stationed on Shell (LON: SHEL) platforms, would be asked whether they wanted to strike.

It followed the rejection of, what the union called, a rea lterm pay cut.

The result of the ballot had been expected yesterday, but Unite has now confirmed that it was scrapped after UnitedHealthcare upped their offer.

A spokesman for the Union said: “Our Unite UnitedHealthcare Global members on the Shell platforms received an improved pay offer which they have accepted. Due to this, the industrial action ballot was cancelled.”

The medics in question were employed on a number of Shell assets in the North Sea, including the Brent Charlie, Gannet Alpha, Shearwater, Nelson, Sole Pit Clipper and Leman Alpha platforms.

Unite had claimed that if strikes had gone ahead at the end of the month as planned, then installations would not be able to operate safely.

The North Sea has been home to numerous strikes in recent months as people increasingly feel the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis.

Workers on several platforms staged a wildcat strike yesterday in a bid to secure an increase in pay.

