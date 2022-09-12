Man rescued after going overboard from ship near Shell North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Man rescued after going overboard from ship near Shell North Sea platform

A man has been rescued from the North Sea – nearly two hours after he went overboard from a ship near a Shell gas platform in the UK.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/09/2022, 9:08 am Updated: 12/09/2022, 11:20 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Wagenborgshell man overboard
The Keizersborg walk to work vessel was operating near the Shell Leman field when a worker fell overboard.

The crewman fell overboard from the Keizersborg walk-to-work vessel on Friday night while it was working near the Leman gas platform operated by Shell – though it did not have any involvement with Shell operations.

HM Coastguard confirmed it received a distress call just after 6.30pm after the man went overboard, around 33 miles north-east of Cromer.

It’s understood the man was pulled from the water at around 8.15pm.

The coastguard sent out two lifeboats and a helicopter to answer the mayday call, and several other local vessels responded.

Wagenborg Offhore Operations, which owns the Keizersborg, said: “Wagenborg Offshore Operations reports that Friday night one of the crew members onboard of the Walk to Work vessel Keizersborg was recovered alive and safely during a search and rescue operation off the coast of Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom.”

It is understood a Shell vessel was one of a number working in the area which assisted with the search effort.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard received a mayday alert reporting a man overboard from a supply vessel, 33 nautical miles North East of Cromer, just after 6:30 yesterday evening (09 September). Caister Lifeboat, Cromer RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter from Lydd were sent and several vessels in the local area also responded.

“A local vessel assisting in the search located the man and brought him onboard. The coastguard helicopter then winched him onto the aircraft and took him to hospital in Great Yarmouth.”

The Keizersborg went into service for Netherlands-headquartered Wagenborg last year after having it converted from a platform support vessel.

The Leman gas field lies around 30 miles north-east of Great Yarmouth.

 

