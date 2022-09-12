Man rescued after going overboard from ship near Shell North Sea platform

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been rescued from the North Sea – nearly two hours after he went overboard from a ship near a Shell gas platform in the UK.

The crewman fell overboard from the Keizersborg walk-to-work vessel on Friday night while it was working near the Leman gas platform operated by Shell – though it did not have any involvement with Shell operations.

HM Coastguard confirmed it received a distress call just after 6.30pm after the man went overboard, around 33 miles north-east of Cromer.

It’s understood the man was pulled from the water at around 8.15pm.

The coastguard sent out two lifeboats and a helicopter to answer the mayday call, and several other local vessels responded.

Wagenborg Offhore Operations, which owns the Keizersborg, said: “Wagenborg Offshore Operations reports that Friday night one of the crew members onboard of the Walk to Work vessel Keizersborg was recovered alive and safely during a search and rescue operation off the coast of Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom.”

It is understood a Shell vessel was one of a number working in the area which assisted with the search effort.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard received a mayday alert reporting a man overboard from a supply vessel, 33 nautical miles North East of Cromer, just after 6:30 yesterday evening (09 September). Caister Lifeboat, Cromer RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter from Lydd were sent and several vessels in the local area also responded.

“A local vessel assisting in the search located the man and brought him onboard. The coastguard helicopter then winched him onto the aircraft and took him to hospital in Great Yarmouth.”

The Keizersborg went into service for Netherlands-headquartered Wagenborg last year after having it converted from a platform support vessel.

The Leman gas field lies around 30 miles north-east of Great Yarmouth.