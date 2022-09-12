Tailwind confirms first hydrocarbons from North Sea Evelyn field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Tailwind confirms first hydrocarbons from North Sea Evelyn field

Tailwind Energy has hit a major milestone in the development of the Evelyn field in the Central North Sea.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/09/2022, 11:05 am Updated: 12/09/2022, 11:30 am
© Tailwind EnergyTailwind North Sea Evelyn
The Triton FPSO.

First hydrocarbons from the project, a tie-back to the Triton FPSO operated by Dana Petroleum, was achieved on September 3.

Evelyn, about 110 miles east of Aberdeen, could yield 17.4million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), with an additional 4.4million from a second well.

Dana Petroleum and energy services firm TechnipFMC carried out the subsea execution phase of the project, which involved the drilling of the EV-01z horizontal development well in 2021.

It was then tied back via a subsea production and umbilical services line to Triton.

Dana carried out topside modifications on the FPSO on behalf of Tailwind, which has a 46.42% stake in the asset.

A spokesman for Tailwind said: “Success of the project was driven by this fully collaborative team across the license holder, FPSO operator and key equipment/service providers highlighting an execution template for managing brownfield subsea tie-ins.”

Evelyn, originally uncovered in 1984, is located in licence P.1792 in block 21/30f of the UK Central North Sea.

Tailwind acquired the field from Shell as part of its acquisition of a cluster of assets in the Greater Triton Area in 2018.

A field development plan for Evelyn was lodged in 2020, with regulatory approval to develop the field being granted by North Sea Transition Authority, formerly the Oil and Gas Authority, in early 2021.

Video: Tailwind sees Evelyn and Gannet E expansion projects in North Sea take shape

First hydrocarbons from the field is timely, with the UK Government currently looking to secure as much gas as possible ahead of winter.

A spokesman for the company added: “The successful and rapid development of Evelyn in Tailwind’s ownership further demonstrates the company’s ability to execute on its organic portfolio opportunities in line with the UK’s drive for additional production via low carbon developments utilising existing infrastructure.

“Evelyn is now producing via the Triton FPSO and is also expected to substantially increase Tailwind’s gas production.”

tailwind evelyn gannet e
Evelyn and the Gannet E expansion are tie-backs to Dana Petroleum’s Triton FPSO

As part of the same subsea campaign, a second subsea production line was installed from its 100% owned Gannet-E field, which already produces via Triton.

The flowline was successfully commissioned and brought into production on Sunday.

This allows increased production rates from the existing three Gannet E wells, as well as freeing up space for a fourth well, slated for end of the year.

The Stena Don rig has been drafted in to drill the well by Petrofac, which is the operator on behalf of Tailwind.

It is expected to be brought into production via the new line in the first quarter of 2023.

Evelyn and the Gannet-E expansion projects are expected to add over 10,000 boe/day to Tailwind net production.

