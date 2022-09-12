Tailwind confirms first hydrocarbons from North Sea Evelyn field

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tailwind Energy has hit a major milestone in the development of the Evelyn field in the Central North Sea.

First hydrocarbons from the project, a tie-back to the Triton FPSO operated by Dana Petroleum, was achieved on September 3.

Evelyn, about 110 miles east of Aberdeen, could yield 17.4million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), with an additional 4.4million from a second well.

Dana Petroleum and energy services firm TechnipFMC carried out the subsea execution phase of the project, which involved the drilling of the EV-01z horizontal development well in 2021.

It was then tied back via a subsea production and umbilical services line to Triton.

Dana carried out topside modifications on the FPSO on behalf of Tailwind, which has a 46.42% stake in the asset.

A spokesman for Tailwind said: “Success of the project was driven by this fully collaborative team across the license holder, FPSO operator and key equipment/service providers highlighting an execution template for managing brownfield subsea tie-ins.”

Evelyn, originally uncovered in 1984, is located in licence P.1792 in block 21/30f of the UK Central North Sea.

Tailwind acquired the field from Shell as part of its acquisition of a cluster of assets in the Greater Triton Area in 2018.

A field development plan for Evelyn was lodged in 2020, with regulatory approval to develop the field being granted by North Sea Transition Authority, formerly the Oil and Gas Authority, in early 2021.

First hydrocarbons from the field is timely, with the UK Government currently looking to secure as much gas as possible ahead of winter.

A spokesman for the company added: “The successful and rapid development of Evelyn in Tailwind’s ownership further demonstrates the company’s ability to execute on its organic portfolio opportunities in line with the UK’s drive for additional production via low carbon developments utilising existing infrastructure.

“Evelyn is now producing via the Triton FPSO and is also expected to substantially increase Tailwind’s gas production.”

As part of the same subsea campaign, a second subsea production line was installed from its 100% owned Gannet-E field, which already produces via Triton.

The flowline was successfully commissioned and brought into production on Sunday.

This allows increased production rates from the existing three Gannet E wells, as well as freeing up space for a fourth well, slated for end of the year.

The Stena Don rig has been drafted in to drill the well by Petrofac, which is the operator on behalf of Tailwind.

It is expected to be brought into production via the new line in the first quarter of 2023.

Evelyn and the Gannet-E expansion projects are expected to add over 10,000 boe/day to Tailwind net production.