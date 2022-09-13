North Sea is world’s ‘highest risk’ area for oil and gas legal disputes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea is world’s ‘highest risk’ area for oil and gas legal disputes

Experts have said the UK North Sea is the “highest risk” location in the world for legal disputes to erupt in the oil and gas sector.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/09/2022, 1:16 pm Updated: 13/09/2022, 1:20 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Greenpeacenorth sea legal
Greenpeace staged a 12-day protest in 2019 attempting to prevent drilling of the Vorlich oilfield, and then took the Government to court over the field's approval.

Law firm CMS has released its Oil and Gas Disputes Survey for 2021-2022, interviewing 50 legal managers and in-house counsel for the energy industry.

The UK is far-and-away viewed as the most likely place for legal disputes to break out, ranked top by 31% of respondents, followed by Africa and the Middle East (both 18%) and North America (13%).

Respondents said ageing oil and gas installations in the mature basin are contributing, “putting a strain on joint venture relationships” as different partner firms having differing commercial interests.

CMS also named regulator intervention, which results in an “alteration of behaviours”, and “reduced margins” in the UK as instigators.

Joint ventures and supply chain

However, CMS conceded that a high proportion of its respondents have ongoing operations in the UK North Sea, which is likely to have impacted their answers.

Respondents listed supply chain issues and joint ventures as the top two “key threats” for disputes in the UK.

However, the North Sea is also viewed as the most likely place in the world to face legal challenges from climate activists or investors, and other issues related to the energy transition.

Such challenges have been brought recently against the Shell Jackdaw field and the Ithaca-BP Vorlich oilfield.

“Protestor activities continue to present a serious threat to the industry as they increase in the UKCS and across other global markets,” CMS said.

Trilemma

Looking globally, the CMS team points to issues related to the “energy trilemma” – the clash between energy security, affordability and sustainability –when the cheap and, until recently, widely-used source of Russian gas is being phased out across Europe.

It comes as NGOs and activists challenging government consents for new projects.

“In that pressurised environment, there is certainly increasing potential for misalignment between joint venture partners as investment priorities are impacted by each company’s approach to the trilemma,” the report states.

Across all regions, joint ventures topped the list of risks, followed by projects and supply chain.

north sea legal
Valerie Allan, Aberdeen-based partner and energy disputes and regulatory specialist at CMS.

Asked specifically about the latter in the report, Neville Henwood,
legal and commercial director at Dana Gas PJSC, said there is “a lot of scope” for supply chain issues going forward.

He added: “We’ve already had occasions where we’ve been ready to grant a tender only for a supplier to say ‘hang on a minute, we’re now anticipating rising cost issues in delivering this contract.’ I do therefore expect an increase in disputes around supply chain but in most cases, from my own experience, they tend to be at the lower level.”

Better document management and earlier identification of risks were among the remedies suggested in the report.

Proactive approach

Valerie Allan, an Aberdeen-based partner and energy disputes and regulatory specialist at CMS, set out that disputes on JVs, supply chain and climate change-related issues are significant factors towards litigation in the UK.

She said: “Oil and gas industry legal teams will undoubtedly be looking to further develop a proactive approach in managing these risks and a deeper understanding of how they specifically relate to differing global markets.

“Effective engagement with governments and regulators is also identified as essential in understanding their perspective on the energy trilemma and ensuring that companies’ actions will be acceptable under the regulatory regime.”

