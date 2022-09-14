‘She truly cared’: Oil chaplain offers poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘She truly cared’: Oil chaplain offers poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Aberdeen’s oil and gas chaplain has paid a poignant tribute to the Queen, reflecting on his own time serving Her Majesty and her care for those working offshore.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
14/09/2022, 11:56 am Updated: 14/09/2022, 3:36 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas

Aberdeen’s oil and gas chaplain has paid a poignant tribute to the Queen, reflecting on his own time serving Her Majesty and her care for those working offshore.

In a video tribute, Reverend Gordon Craig recalled how the Queen and the Royal Family “quizzed” him on how families were being supported following the 2013 Super Puma crash off Sumburgh, reflecting her concerns in the wake of the tragedy.

The helicopter crash claimed the lives of four people, and Reverend Craig met the Queen in Balmoral the following week.

“In 2013 I was invited to Balmoral for the weekend and asked to conduct the service at Crathie Kirk.

“This was the week following the Puma coming down off Sumburgh, an accident that took the lives of four workers coming home from offshore.

“She, and indeed all members of the Royal Family, were extremely well informed about the accident, and I was quizzed very deeply about how the families were being supported.

“There was a genuine concern expressed, and she truly cared.”

queen oil © Supplied by Oil and Gas Chaplain
Reverend Gordon Craig

Reawakened feelings

Reverend Craig’s tribute, recorded at the Oil Chapel in Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Kirk, noted that Her Majesty has been a “constant in our lives”.

Thousands of people paid their respects to the Queen’s cortege as it passed through Aberdeen to Edinburgh over the weekend on Her Majesty’s final journey through Scotland.

Reverend Craig said, around the point he stopped to pay respects between Perth and Dundee, people spoke about how the occasion has impacted them “far more” than they expected.

queen oil © DC Thomson
The Queen’s procession at the King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen. Picture: Kath Flannery

Her death has “perhaps reawakened feelings of loss we thought had gone”, he said, or “caused us to remember loved ones no longer with us, as they, too, lived under the reign of Queen Elizabeth and these feelings are quite natural”.

Reverend Craig also spoke of the honour at being named one of the Queen’s chaplains 13 years ago and the privilege of meeting Her Majesty on occassions through his career.

“When I was appointed I thought it was an honour but, as there were quite a few chaplains to the Queen, that was about all it was.

“But I soon found out how wrong I was.

“Chaplains to the Queen wear a red cassock as a kind of uniform to identify them, and I discovered when I conducted funerals or weddings many people asked me to wear this as a sign of my status as chaplain to the Queen.

“And at funerals, people seemed to derive comfort that the service was being conducted by someone who had a connection to the Queen.

“For them, it was as if the Queen herself had graced the funeral. She was able, from afar, to provide solace.

“And this was something that only the Queen, given all she represented, could do.”

The Queen’s coffin currently lies at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession to Westminster Hall later.

Her Majesty’s funeral will be held on Monday 19 September – a bank holiday.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts