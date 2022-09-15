Parkmead decides to drill Skerryvore and ups stake in North Sea project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Parkmead decides to drill Skerryvore and ups stake in North Sea project

Parkmead (LON: PMG) has taken the decision to push ahead with the much-anticipated Skerryvore field in the UK North Sea.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/09/2022, 7:55 am Updated: 15/09/2022, 10:47 am
Industry regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has given the company the green light to enter the next phase of the licence and drill the high-impact prospect.

A geotechnical work programme carried out at Skerryvore has confirmed the “considerable multi-interval potential” of the project, Parkmead said.

The planned well will target two main stacked exploration prospects, which studies indicate could contain 157 million barrels of oil equivalent in the most likely case.

Skerryvore has been waiting for some time to get off the ground, with Parkmead having previously said it was seeking to drill back in 2015.

The licence also contains additional prospects at the Ekofisk and Jurassic levels and a successful discovery could be tied into existing and planned infrastructure nearby.

Increasing its stake

Parkmead has also upped its stake in Skerryvore, which will be the firm’s Parkmead’s first operated exploration well, from 30% to 50%.

It follows consultation with its joint venture partners in Licence P.2400 and approval by the NSTA.

Parkmead will continue as operator in the licence alongside joint venture partners Serica Energy (20%) and CalEnergy (30%).

The Affleck oilfield.

It means NEO Energy, which previously held a 30% stake in the area, has left the project, with a third of its share going to CalEnergy and the rest to Parkmead.

Other assets around and about

Skerryvore is in close proximity to a number of other up and coming plays.

Harbour Energy has reached an investment decision on the adjacent Talbot discovery, meanwhile NEO Energy is continuing with the redevelopment of Affleck.

Across the fence on the Norwegian side of the North Sea development activity is also taking place close to Skerryvoer at Tommeliten A, a licence operated by ConocoPhillips.

Tom Cross, Parkmean executive chairman, commented: “Parkmead’s technical team has made significant progress on the licences held by the Company and the decision to proceed with drilling the Skerryvore prospects is a major milestone.

Tom Cross
“Parkmead will continue to evaluate the exploration potential of other licences it holds. We are seeing renewed UK government interest in the North Sea, as it seeks to bolster energy security, and we are excited by the opportunities that exist within our assets in this prolific region.

“Increasing our stake in Skerryvore comes on the back of delivering record gas revenues this year in the Netherlands.

“We will continue to focus on building a portfolio of high-quality energy projects through acquisitions, organic growth and the active management of our assets across all energy sectors.”

