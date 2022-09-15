Stork workers who took part in North Sea wildcat strikes to be disciplined, letter confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Stork workers who took part in North Sea wildcat strikes to be disciplined, letter confirms

Stork has written to its employees that engaged in wildcat North Sea strikes last week to express the company’s “disappointment” in their actions.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/09/2022, 1:01 pm
Stork wildcat strikes

In a letter circulating online, the oil and gas contractor describes the move as “unreasonable and unjustified”, and has confirmed those who took part will be penalised.

Crew members who unofficially downed tools will not receive payment for the hours that they didn’t work, Stork said.

Moreover, they will not be “considered for any permanent retained crew contracts (PRC)” or any “core vacancies” that crop up in the next year.

Addressing those that took part in the strikes directly, Stork said: “Any future unofficial strike action involving yourself cannot be tolerated and will be subject to full investigation and disciplinary due to breach of contract under gross misconduct.

“Any industrial action taken must follow formal process and only be taken with the support of the unions following the proper balloting process.”

Several platforms impacted

After weeks of speculation, offshore workers on a host of North Sea platforms begun wildcat strikes at 1pm on September 8.

Unions criticised the unofficial action, arguing it would jeopardise future pay and jobs deals – employers also threatened disciplinary action for those involved.

Buzzard North Sea decline © Supplied by CNOOC
The Buzzard platform in the North Sea.

Workers were demanding a pay increase to help them cope with the mounting cost-of-living, which has been mirrored by bumper profits for oil companies.

While the total number of participant was unclear, it’s thought it could have been into the hundreds and numerous platforms were impacted, including Buzzard, Beryl Alpha, Armada, Judy.

The ESA

One of the main grievances flagged by strikers was the current terms of the Energy Services Agreement (ESA), a collective bargaining pact that sets minimum pay and conditions for around 5,000 workers.

Stork, a member of the ESA, has previously said it is in discussions with trade unions to address the concerns raised by workers with regards to the agreement.

In the letter it set out the areas it is working on, including a skills shortage pay increase of 3% and developing an ‘offshore passport’ to avoid duplication of training.

Stork said: “All of this takes time, and the signatories are making progress with a target to complete the recommendations from these activities by the end of September 2022.

“However, you chose to down tools prior to allowing the ESA to complete this exercise, which Stork considers to be unreasonable and unjustified.”

Stork had no comment when approached.

