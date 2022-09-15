Dolphin Drilling returns to capital markets after three year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dolphin Drilling returns to capital markets after three year absence

After three years away, Dolphin Drilling has today returned to the capital markets, with a view to a public listing at the end of next month.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/09/2022, 3:05 pm Updated: 15/09/2022, 3:06 pm
Bjornar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer at Dolphin Drilling and Chief Financial Officer for Dolphin Drilling, Stephen Cox.

As of Thursday 15, the Aberdeen-headquartered drilling contractor, founded in 1965, is active on the Euronext NOTC list, with ticker code ‘DDRIL’.

Doplhin, Norway’s oldest offshore driller, has issued 85,737,200 common shares, each with a value of NOK 10 (86 pence).

Based on the last share issue, completed on September 2, the company has a market capitalisation of around NOK 997 million (£86m).

NOTC is a marketplace for unlisted shares and is 100% owned by the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Admittance to the market is the first step towards a public listing of the company on Euronext Growth Oslo by the end of October.

Bjornar Iversen, chief executive officer at Dolphin said: “This is an exciting announcement for the company and returning the company to the public markets further strengthens our commitment to our growth strategy.

Bjornar Iversen, Dolphin Drilling chief executive.

“Our three harsh environment semi submersibles are fit for purpose and ready to be part of the solution to the looming energy crisis. We are grateful to our existing and new shareholders for their support to date and look forward to supporting our clients in the future.”

Prime time for drillers

Energy Voice revealed earlier this month that, spurred on by a resurgence in offshore drilling, Dolphin was putting plans in place for an initial public offering (IPO).

It is a key part of the company’s ambitious growth strategy, which also involves bring the Borgland Dolphin rig across the North Sea for use in the UK, where offshore activity is ranking up.

The Borgland Dolphin

The company has two other semi-submersible’s in its fleet – the Bideford and Blackford – and will take receipt of two more units from Keppel FELS in the not too distant future.

Dolphin’s backers

Dolphin was delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2019, the same year the firm was saved from bankruptcy by US investment vehicle SVPGlobal (64%), now its majority owner.

SD Standard – controlled by the Norwegian investor Oystein Spetalen – Luxor Capital Partners and Deutsche Bank also have stakes in the company, formerly known as Fred Olsen Energy.

Dolphin, which employs around 350 workers, moved its headquarters from Norway to Dyce, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, around three years ago.

Chief financial officer for Dolphin, Stephen Cox said: “This is huge step for Dolphin Drilling as we return to capital markets. It will provide the company with more flexibility to support our growth strategy while generating maximum return for our shareholders.”

