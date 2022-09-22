Prosafe lands extension worth $3.5m with BP for Seagull project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Prosafe (OLSO: PRS) has landed its first extension worth $3.5m (£3.1m) with BP to support development of the Seagull field in the UK North Sea.

The Safe Zephyrus accommodation vessel was first contracted out to the ETAP platform in the Central North Sea in Q1 of this year on a 10-month deal.

BP has exercised the first of four months of options for the charter through to December 21 to provide continued gangway connected operational support.

Seagull, a tieback to ETAP, started drilling earlier this year and is expected to produce first oil in the first half of 2023.

Sitting 10 miles south of ETAP, the development is estimated to hold proved plus probable net gross reserves of 50million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Neptune operates Seagull with a 35% stake, while BP holds 50% and Japex has 15%.

Seagull gas will be exported via the CATS pipeline system to shore at the CATS Processing Terminal in Teesside, while Seagull oil will be exported to shore through the GAEL and FPS pipeline systems to the Kinneil Terminal onshore at Grangemouth.