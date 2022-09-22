Turbulence at helicopter firm CHC amid management shakeup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An abrupt management shakeup at CHC has raised questions over turbulence at the North Sea helicopter operator.

Changes have been made across the European business, particularly in Norway and the UK, in the last 48 hours.

All of CHC’s Norwegian flights (bar search and rescue) were dramatically grounded on Tuesday after country manager Per Andre Ryhkus suddenly stood down – an event the sector hasn’t seen on the same scale since the aftermath of a Super Puma helicopter crash off the island of Turoy in 2016.