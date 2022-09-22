Turbulence at helicopter firm CHC amid management shakeup

An abrupt management shakeup at CHC has raised questions over turbulence at the North Sea helicopter operator.
Changes have been made across the European business, particularly in Norway and the UK, in the last 48 hours.
All of CHC’s Norwegian flights (bar search and rescue) were dramatically grounded on Tuesday after country manager Per Andre Ryhkus suddenly stood down – an event the sector hasn’t seen on the same scale since the aftermath of a Super Puma helicopter crash off the island of Turoy in 2016.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or try a 30 day free trial for unlimited access to all of Energy Voice's content.Subscribe