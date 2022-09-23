Discovery of ‘significant non-compliance’ behind delay to Tolmount start-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Discovery of ‘significant non-compliance’ behind delay to Tolmount start-up

A detailed timeline of the events that delayed the start-up of Harbour Energy’s Tolmount gas field has been published.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
23/09/2022, 3:16 pm Updated: 23/09/2022, 3:17 pm
© Premier OilHarbour Energy
Harbour started up Tolmount in April

In its annual report and accounts, Dana Petroleum, which has a 50% stake in the Southern North Sea project, revealed a “significant non-compliance” with a key piece of kit was to blame.

Production from Tolmount had originally been on the slate for July 2021, but start-up was pushed back, and it did not go live until April 2022.

At the time, London-listed Harbour (LON: HBR) blamed the delay on faults with offshore electrical systems that had cropped up during final commissioning and testing.

Dana, owned by Korean National Oil Company (KNOC), has now shed light on the scale of the equipment glitches that were uncovered.

Big issues uncovered

In late June 2021, independent verification body DNV identified a significant non-compliance with the ATEX – “certification regulations for equipment being used in hazardous/explosive atmospheres” – during a verification visit to the Tolmount platform.

Harbour then commissioned an ATEX specialist to conduct a “detailed inspection” across all electrical equipment items on the installation.

The Tolmount topsides and jackets on a barge in Italy.

That flagged a “significant failure rate”, and it was then agreed between parties that a “full inspection” was needed – it was completed in Q4 2021.

Rectification of all failures was complete in the first quarter of 2022, before full commissioning was carried out.

First gas was then achieved on April 24.

A tough start to life

The delays resulted in an “increased forecast for expenditure” to complete the project, something that was approved by the Dana board in December 2021.

Around that same time a downgrade of field reserves at Tolmount was also announced – it was reported that the drop could be between 20 million and 30m barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The field had been expected to produce around 90m boe in total, at peak rates of around 28,000 boepd, according to previous guidance.

Harbour Energy operates Tolmount with a 50% stake.

Dana and Kellas Midstream struck an innovative infrastructure deal to jointly build and own the platform and export pipeline, called the Humber Gathering System (HGS).

Offshore Design Engineering (ODE) was appointed as installation operator for the HGS infrastructure.

Tolmount East

Dana also revealed in its annual report that “excellent progress” has been made in moving the Tolmount East discovery forward.

A field development plan (FDP) for the project was lodged with the regulator in February last year, and development consent was received a few months later.

Tolmount East will be developed as a tie-back to the existing Tolmount project and is targeting around 53m boe in gas and condensates.

First gas is on the slate for Q3 next year.

