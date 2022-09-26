‘What’s your message to Aberdeen offshore workers?’ GMB asks Labour of energy policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘What’s your message to Aberdeen offshore workers?’ GMB asks Labour of energy policy

The GMB Union has posed questions to Labour on its UK energy policy, including the message for thousands of offshore workers in Aberdeen and north-east England who would be impacted.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/09/2022, 8:05 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstocklabour gmb energy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will give a keynote speech on Tuesday as Labour moots a plan to see the UK stop using fossil fuels by 2030 for electricity demand.

The party said an emergency backup of 0.7% of fossil fuel production would be kept on standby

For comparison, the past year has seen fossil fuels account for an average of 44.5% of UK electricity generation, according to the National Grid.

Sir Keir said his plans would see  the UK to become a renewable energy “superpower”, with a quadrupling of offshore wind capacity, and a tripling of solar.

In response, GMB pointed to the job implications for offshore workers.

It asked: “We built a global centre for offshore oil and gas in Aberdeen, where is your global centre for renewables going to be situated?

“Are you opposing new licences for drilling in the North Sea and if so, what’s your message to thousands of workers in Aberdeen and the North East of England who work offshore?”

The union also asked, “what percentage of the wind farms and solar panels will be manufactured in the UK?” in reference to the number of Britain’s offshore wind developments which have been manufactured overseas.

General secretary Gary Smith said: “It’s all well and good talking about the shift to green industries, but where’s the plan for the tens of thousands of energy workers who will be affected?

“So far, the supposed jobs bonanza in renewables manufacturing has been a sick joke at the expense of UK workers, with authoritarian regimes across the world hoovering up contracts that should be completed here at home.

“We need a plan that understands the value that energy workers bring to their communities and our country.”

labour gmb energy © PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Labour has pledged to stop new long-term exploration in the North Sea, and sought an expansion of the UK windfall tax on operators to help households with the cost of living crisis.

On a fossil fuel-free electricity system, Sir Keir told the BBC the goal was “difficult” but “absolutely doable”.

It comes as new Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she will push ahead with further oil and gas extraction in a bid to make the UK a net energy exporter by 2040.

