Oil & Gas / North Sea

New partner for busy energy deals team at Addleshaw Goddard

International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has added another high-profile partner to its Corporate and Energy team in Aberdeen.
By Energy Voice
27/09/2022, 7:19 am Updated: 27/09/2022, 6:31 pm
David McEwing and new partner for Aberdeen Fiona Kindness.

Fiona Kindness has joined the firm as Partner from Pinsent Masons, with experience specialising on M&A and private equity deals in the UK and internationally, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

Partner and co-head of Energy and Utilities David McEwing said: “Aberdeen is an important hub for a global energy market that is undergoing a generational transformation. The energy transition is creating diverse opportunities for our clients – those focused on energy transition and renewables alternatives and those focused on traditional hydrocarbons who are going through unprecedented levels of change and market consolidation.

“Fiona’s addition means our team in Aberdeen, working closely with our energy colleagues across the world, brings experience and market knowledge to help our clients turn opportunities into positive results.”

It comes as Addleshaw Goddard recently reported record results in the last financial year, with global revenues up 18% to £377m amid a surge in deals. 

Clients in Aberdeen include BP, Dana Petroleum, Trojan Energy and Waldorf Energy.

Fiona Kindness said: “Addleshaw Goddard has made a huge impact in the Aberdeen market and I’m thrilled to be joining David and team, as well as linking up with colleagues across our international network of offices. It’s an exciting time to be involved in the energy transition and oil and gas, and we have the specialists, in-depth market knowledge and capacity to help our clients make a real difference. “As a centre for energy transition and the move to net zero, the world’s biggest energy companies see the value of Aberdeen as a hub, with significant investment taking place.

“The M&A and private equity markets in the city and the North Sea are set for a very interesting period.”

The firm recently appointed two senior recruits to its Corporate team in Aberdeen, Managing Associate Jennifer Cham and Legal Director Gemma Hills, which along with the appointment of Fiona represent a significant strengthening of the team with a focus on deals in the energy sector.

