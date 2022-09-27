Production drives 88-fold profit surge at Serica Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Production drives 88-fold profit surge at Serica Energy

Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has seen its profits surge 88-times over year-on-year amid a boost to new production.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/09/2022, 7:56 am Updated: 27/09/2022, 7:56 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Serica Energyserica energy
Serica's Bruce platform in the North Sea

The North Sea operator has reported pre-tax profits of £194.5m in the first half of 2022, up from just £2.2m in the same period last year gas and oil prices were lower.

Over that period, the company has seen net production increase 41%, from 18,855 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 26,600 boe per day thanks to new investments coming online at the Columbus and Rhum R3 wells, alongside an intervention at the Bruce field.

Revenues totalled £353.4m, up from £100.8m in H1 2021, and operating cash flow stands at £312m, from £72.8 million previously.

Following the huge profits, Serica Energy CEO Mitch Fleggttoday announced an interim shareholder dividend of eight pence per share, to be paid in November.

Results of the highly-anticipated North Eigg exploration well, targeting 60 million barrels of oil equivalent, are due in December having spudded in July.

Serica Energy © Supplied by DCT Media
Serica Energy chief executive Mitch Flegg

If successful, the time-limited incentives of the government’s windfall tax scheme means a rapid development will be required, likely as a tie-back to the Bruce platform, with a significant cash requirements.

For that reason, and issues around hedging securities, Mr Flegg said now is not the time to execute buybacks to boost the share price.

He said, despite this, the board “will continue to monitor the scope for buybacks as each of these matters evolves and balance this against retaining funds for further investment and acquisition”.

During the period, Serica and rival Kistos Energy both made offers for each other, but no M&A deal could be agreed on the terms.

Mr Flegg added: “Although it proved not possible to reach agreement with Kistos on the terms of the respective potential offers between the two companies, Serica continues to actively seek opportunities at both the asset and corporate level that would strengthen the company, diversify its asset base and deliver incremental value to shareholders.”

Full year 2022 production guidance for Serica is expected to be range at 26,000-28,000 boepd.

