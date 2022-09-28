Reabold to buy SNS-focused Simwell for £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Reabold to buy SNS-focused Simwell for £1m

Reabold Resources has announced a conditional offer to acquire Simwell Resources, a privately held explorer with several licences across the southern North Sea.
By Andrew Dykes
28/09/2022, 11:37 am Updated: 28/09/2022, 11:40 am
Shell Pensacola Deltic
Seismic data was shot on the nearby Pensacola prospect in 2019.

AIM-listed Reabold Resources (AIM:RBD) said on Wednesday it had struck a deal for the entire issued share capital of Simwell, alongside the settlement of the company’s outstanding creditors and liabilities for around £1 million.

Of this, just under £362,000 will be paid to the sellers via the issue of 134,105,159 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.27 pence per share, while around £305,000 will be paid to certain Simwell creditors by the issue of 113,021,374 new creditor shares.

An additional £333,000 will be paid to creditors in cash from the company’s existing cash resources.

Europe-focused Simwell currently holds interests in four UK licences in the southern North Sea: P2332, operated by Shell; and P2329, P2427 and P2486, operated by Horizon Energy Partners.

The company is headed up by chairman Gabriel “Kapo” Simonian, who has been involved in the advising and sale of several private E&Ps, including Scotsdale Petroleum in the North Sea, and the listing and farm-out of companies including Crown Energy and Thombo Petroleum.

Simwell has a 30% equity interest P2332, following a farmout to Shell in 2020, leaving the supermajor with its 70% operated stake. Shell acquired a 640 square km of 3D seismic survey in the area covering the licence in August 2019, funding Simwell’s share.

The survey also covered parts of the adjacent licence P2252, containing the Pensacola prospect. Also operated by Shell (70%) and Deltic Energy (30%), the high-impact prospect is estimated to have potentially recoverable resources of 309 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas.

Pensacola is set to be drilled this month, and has a 55% geological chance of success. Simwell notes that a successful find “would derisk a number of similar prospects” in nearby P2332.

In the meantime, Shell will continue to fund 100% of the licence costs until a drilling decision is made, likely some time in 2023.

A further contingent deferred consideration of £150,000 will be payable to Simwell if Shell and Reabold commit to drilling a well and a carrying out a work programme within “applicable timescales.”

The acquisition “substantially increases Reabold’s footprint in the emerging Zechstein trend,” the company said, in a move that would complement its onshore position at licence PEDL183, which includes the West Newton project.

Meanwhile, Simwell’s 10% share in licences P2329, P2427 and P2486 are split with Horizon (77.5%) and Ardent Oil (12.5%). A fourth, P2300 was relinquished by the partners in August 2020.

3D seismic from 2019 has offered a high-definition view of the Zechstein Hauptdolomite play, with Simwell estimating that P50 prospective resources could amount to 343 bcf of gas spread across five structures over the four licences.

Stephen Williams, Co-CEO of Reabold, said: “We are delighted to be able to acquire this set of highly prospective assets at a compelling valuation. This extends our significant position in the emerging Zechstein play into the offshore, and at an exciting time for the play ahead of the drilling of Pensacola.”

Panmure Gordon research director for oil and gas, Ashley Kelty, said the low-cost acquisition would add “longer term upside” and bolster Reabold’s position offshore UK.

The deal closely follows the sale of a controlling stake in Corallian Energy, another company held by Reabold.

The company announced that an unnamed “oil and gas major” had struck a £32 million deal to acquire the West of Shetland operator earlier this month, which will net Reabold proceeds of £12.7m, giving it “improved financial flexibility”.

Corallian holds a 100% interest in the Victory Gas discovery in the West of Shetland.

