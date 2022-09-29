OEUK engaging on security after overseas pipeline sabotage and drone sightings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

OEUK engaging on security after overseas pipeline sabotage and drone sightings

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) is in engaging on security with government bodies amid heightening political tensions in Europe.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
29/09/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 29/09/2022, 2:40 pm
© Supplied by BPOEUK security
A worker looks out at BP's ETAP platform in the North Sea

The North Sea trade body says the physical protection of offshore and onshore assets “continues to be a part” of its discussions on energy security more generally.

And OEUK stressed that the oil and gas industry has “a number of precautionary security measures” in place, however there is no suggestion at this point that UK platforms could be at risk.

The Ministry of Defence also confirmed that protecting North Sea oil and gas assets falls within its remit.

A spokesperson for the government department said: “The Ministry of Defence constantly observes its areas of responsibility and interest, this includes protecting critical infrastructure such as underwater cables and offshore structures.”

Drones and Nord Stream

There has been cause for some alarm in recent days after a string of geopolitical incidents linked to the North Sea energy sector.

On Monday, Norway’s safety watchdog sent a letter to offshore operators calling for “increased vigilance” after a number of unidentified drones were spotted near oil platforms.

Hours later gas leaks, the result of suspected sabotage, were detected on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines off the coast of Denmark.

Underwater explosions were recorded in the same areas as the leaks, according to the Swedish National Seismic Network.

A gas leak bubbles up in the water © Supplied by Denmark's Forsvaret
A number of leaks have sprung simultaneously on Nord Stream 1 and 2, releasing gas into the environment. Picture shows; Major gas leak from Nord Stream infrastructure. Denmark. Supplied by Denmark’s Forsvaret Date; 27/09/2022

The prime minister of Norway, Europe’s largest supplier of gas, announced plans on Wednesday to deploy the country’s military to protect oil and gas installations.

Sightings of unidentified drones are also to be reported directly to Norwegian police, rather than to industry authorities as is usually the case.

No drones in UK as of yet

The week’s events have prompted concerns about the possibility of the UK North Sea becoming a target for similar incidents.

OEUK’s HSE and operations director, Mark Wilson said: “Offshore Energies UK is engaging with relevant government bodies, including the North Sea Transition Authority and BEIS on resilience and security of UK energy supply. The physical security of offshore and onshore energy infrastructure continues to be part of these regular engagements.

© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Kenny El
Mark Wilson

“The offshore energy industry has a number of precautionary security measures including the operation of support vessels which patrol the 500-metre safety zone around offshore installations. These provide additional assurance, should drones enter the installation’s safety zone.”

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed in a statement given to Energy Voice on Wednesday that it is “not aware of any unusual drone activity offshore in UK waters at this time”.

Neptune taking precautions

It is understood Neptune Energy, which has operations on both sides of the UK, has asked offshore teams to be extra vigilant, and to report anything out of the ordinary immediately.

The company’s Norwegian business is also believed to have joined other operators in talks with authorities, where security-related matters were discussed.

Neptune Energy gaming © Neptune Energy/Jan Inge Haga
Neptune’s Gjoa installation

Norway is the biggest single supplier of gas to the UK, accounting for over 60% of total total demand.

Tensions on the rise

Relations between the Kremlin and the rest of Europe have deteriorated rapidly in recent days, with Putin even threatening nuclear action.

Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February, many nations hit the country, among the world’s biggest exporters of oil and gas, with a raft of economic sanctions.

The UK has stopped all hydrocarbon imports from the country, with the government seeking to ramp up North Sea supplies to make up the shortfall.

