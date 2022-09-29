Commercial and comms manager Jillian Owen named UK manager at Apache

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Apache (Nasdaq: APA) has named its commercial, communications and public affairs manager Jillian Owen as its new top boss for the UK North Sea.

Ms Owen becomes UK country manager having worked for more than 20 years across the energy industry in upstream and midstream oil and gas, as well as a variety of senior commercial roles in the services sector.

A graduate of Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University in law and management, with a masters in marketing, Jillian Owen will now act as Apache’s primary liaison between partners, government officials, regulators and other stakeholders.

Apache CEO and president John Christmann said: “North Sea assets play a key role in our global portfolio and represent competitive investment opportunities and potential reserve upside with high-impact exploration.

“Jillian’s leadership as country manager will support our continued responsible development of our offshore assets and ensure constructive engagement with our stakeholders and partners.”

Ms Owen has worked with the US-headquartered operator for the last decade, the latter five years of which have been as commercial, communications and public affairs manager.

The company’s last UK boss Jon Graham was appointed in 2017 as regional vice-president and managing director for the North Sea. He retired in 2020.

Ms Owen’s role is newly-created as a result of reorganisation efforts at Apache.

She said: “I am delighted to take on the role of UK country manager.

“I look forward to supporting the UK’s energy needs by being part of the solution as our industry meets growing demand for reliable and affordable energy whilst balancing the need for more innovative and sustainable operations.

“I am eager to work with key stakeholders to support our wider industry and local communities as we move forward in this new era.”

Apache entered the North Sea after acquiring the Forties field from BP in 2003. It bought the Beryl, Ness, Nevis, Nevis South, Skene and Buckland fields from ExxonMobil in early 2012.

As of year-end 2021, Apache had interests in approximately 494,000 gross acres in the UK North Sea, which contributed 11% of Apache’s 2021 production and approximately 11% of year-end estimated proved reserves.