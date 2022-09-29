Commercial and comms manager Jillian Owen named UK manager at Apache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Commercial and comms manager Jillian Owen named UK manager at Apache

Apache (Nasdaq: APA) has named its commercial, communications and public affairs manager Jillian Owen as its new top boss for the UK North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
29/09/2022, 1:07 pm Updated: 29/09/2022, 5:38 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Apacheapache uk
New UK manager Jillian Owen

Ms Owen becomes UK country manager having worked for more than 20 years across the energy industry in upstream and midstream oil and gas, as well as a variety of senior commercial roles in the services sector.

A graduate of Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University in law and management, with a masters in marketing, Jillian Owen  will now act as Apache’s primary liaison between partners, government officials, regulators and other stakeholders.

Apache CEO and president John Christmann said: “North Sea assets play a key role in our global portfolio and represent competitive investment opportunities and potential reserve upside with high-impact exploration.

“Jillian’s leadership as country manager will support our continued responsible development of our offshore assets and ensure constructive engagement with our stakeholders and partners.”

apache uk
The Forties field is part of Apache’s UK portfolio. Pictured: The Forties Delta platform

Ms Owen has worked with the US-headquartered operator for the last decade, the latter five years of which have been as commercial, communications and public affairs manager.

The company’s last UK boss Jon Graham was appointed in 2017 as regional vice-president and managing director for the North Sea. He retired in 2020.

Ms Owen’s role is newly-created as a result of reorganisation efforts at Apache.

She said: “I am delighted to take on the role of UK country manager.

“I look forward to supporting the UK’s energy needs by being part of the solution as our industry meets growing demand for reliable and affordable energy whilst balancing the need for more innovative and sustainable operations.

“I am eager to work with key stakeholders to support our wider industry and local communities as we move forward in this new era.”

Apache entered the North Sea after acquiring the Forties field from BP in 2003. It bought the Beryl, Ness, Nevis, Nevis South, Skene and Buckland fields from ExxonMobil in early 2012.

As of year-end 2021, Apache had interests in approximately 494,000 gross acres in the UK North Sea, which contributed 11% of Apache’s 2021 production and approximately 11% of year-end estimated proved reserves.

