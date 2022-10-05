NEO leaves Hibiscus to go solo on Teal West development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NEO leaves Hibiscus to go solo on Teal West development

Hibiscus Petroleum (KLSE: HIBISCS) plans go it alone in developing the Teal West project in the UK North Sea, as partner NEO Energy exits the licence.
By Andrew Dykes
05/10/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 05/10/2022, 7:35 am
© Supplied by Hibiscus PetroleumHibiscus Anasuria FPSO
The Anasuria field (pictured).

Hibiscus Petroleum (KLSE: HIBISCS) plans go it alone in developing the Teal West project in the UK North Sea, as partner NEO Energy exits the licence.

Until recently private equity-backed NEO held a 30% stake in Licence P2535 which contains the prospect, with the rest owned by operator Anasuria Hibiscus – a UK subsidiary of the Malaysia-based E&P group.

However annual accounts filings by Hibiscus show that NEO advised of its intention to withdraw from the licence in early July this year.

“Given the advanced state of the technical work that has been done and the value this project adds to the Anasuria Cluster, Anasuria Hibiscus has decided to proceed with activities related to Licence No. P2535 on a 100% interest basis,” the operator stated.

Hibiscus said the assignment of NEO’s 30% interest has already been approved by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and the formal transfer is now pending completion. (Current NSTA records still list NEO as a licence partner).

It is understood NEO will not receive any compensation for the surrender of its share.

A spokesperson for NEO said the company could not provide any further information on the process.

Nevertheless, Hibiscus is keen to press on with the development, submitting an environmental statement for the four million-barrel project in August.

Hibiscus said the field is expected to have a production life of 10 years and, in the high production case, reach a total of 10.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 9.8 billion standard cubic feet of gas.

Initially the scheme will consist of one production well, and potentially a water injection well and a further production well, with production tied back to the Anasuria FPSO around 108 miles east of Aberdeen. Drilling is anticipated to begin next year, ahead of first oil in 2024.

The Teal and Teal South fields already produce as part of the Anasuria cluster linked to the namesake FPSO.

In its recent annual filings Hibiscus said a field development plan (FDP) for Teal West was submitted to the NSTA on 2 August, alongside its environmental submissions to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

Under the terms of the licence, the FDP must be approved by the offshore authority by the end of 2022.

The group expects consent to be granted within six months from its date of submission.

Meanwhile, it will also progress plans to tap the Marigold cluster – containing the Sunflower, Crown and Kildrummy prospects – together with licence partner Caldera and Ithaca Energy, which operates the adjacent Marigold East prospect.

The Marigold field is expected to be in production via a tieback to the Piper Bravo platform by 2026, the annual filings added.

Profit lift

In its annual accounts Hibiscus reported £62.8 million in revenues from UK operations in the year to June 30 2022 (just under 331 million Malaysian ringgit).

Pre-tax profits from the region also soared to £32.5m, compared with around £5.9m in 2021.

Meanwhile group-wide revenue reached 1.6 billion ringgit (£322m), of which 741m ringgit (£140m) translated to pre-tax profit.

In its filings, Hibiscus also noted the advent of the government’s Energy Profits Levy. While it did not examine the forward impact of the policy on UK operations, it said it did not expect a significant liability arising from the regime in the period to 30 June 2022.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts