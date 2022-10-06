HSE flags lack of barriers to ‘major accident’ on Kraken FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE flags lack of barriers to ‘major accident’ on Kraken FPSO

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/10/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by EnQuestmajor accident Kraken FPSO
The Kraken FPSO

A vessel owner has been ordered to up its game after a raft of issues related to the monitoring and managing of alarms were uncovered on a North Sea ship.

Inspectors found a lack of suitable measures on the Kraken FPSO to ensure all high priority warnings, including fire and gas detection, were acted upon swiftly in order to prevent a “major accident”.

Almost 1,000 standing alarms – those that are active even though operations are carrying on as usual – were also identified.

Of those, a “significant proportion”, almost 10%, were priority one alarms, nearly double the recommended guidance.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has hit Malaysia-based Bumi Armada UK, the owner of Kraken, with an improvement notice as a result of the findings.

It has until May 31, 2023, to comply.

The Armada Kraken FPSO was converted from an oil tanker at Keppel’s shipyard in Singapore

Kraken has served the namesake EnQuest (LON: ENQ) North Sea oilfield, around 220 miles from Aberdeen, since 2017.

In a statement, an HSE inspector said: “During my offshore inspection onboard Armada Kraken FPSO between 12 and 14 July 2022, you have failed to demonstrate that there were appropriate arrangements to monitor and manage alarms that are presented in your control room to ensure that all high priority alarms such as fire and gas detection alarms are acted upon in a timely manner by the control room operators (CROs) in order to prevent a major accident from occurring.”

Standing alarms a recurring issue

The assessor uncovered more than 900 standing alarms, “significantly” more than the 5 set out by industry guidance.

As of July 16, 9.7% of those alarms were of the highest priority, rather than the 5% recommended.

It is not the first time HSE has flagged the issue, after the watchdog wrote to Bumi about “deficiencies in standing alarm rates” following an inspection in 2018.

At the time, the offshore energy facilities contractor committed to a “4-stage programme of alarm system improvement”, but as of yet, only one of those has been applied.

kraken fpso

The HSE said: “Process CROs are purposely not acknowledging alarms due to configuration problems. As such there were multiple ‘silenced’ but ‘unacknowledged’ alarms which are ‘blinking / flashing’ across all human machine interface (HMI) screens.

“This was distracting to CROs and could serve to ‘mask’ new alarms which were arising in the HMI. Essentially, CROs were circumventing aspects of the alarm system due to multiple instances of poor alarm configurations.”

A lack of “dedicated alarm list”, which could lead to workers failing to spot important warnings, was also highlighted.

The HSE added: “Based on current system performance it is foreseeable that critical process alarms, including those relating to the fire and gas system, and which are necessary for the effective control of Major Accident Hazards (MAHs), could be missed or incorrectly actioned by the CROs.”

EnQuest declined to comment, while Bumi did not respond to a request.

