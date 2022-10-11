Petrofac awarded study for Hartshead SNS gas fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac awarded study for Hartshead SNS gas fields

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has secured an award from Hartshead Resources to conduct an engineering study of offtake routes for the Somerville and Anning gas field developments.
By Andrew Dykes
11/10/2022, 11:49 am Updated: 11/10/2022, 11:49 am
© Supplied by ShellShell's Clipper platform
Shell's Clipper platform

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has secured an award from Hartshead Resources to conduct an engineering study of offtake routes for the Somerville and Anning gas field developments.

Australian-headquartered Hartshead (ASX:HHR) owns and operates License P2607, comprised of five blocks in Quads 48 and 49 in the UK’s southern gas basin which include the Anning, Somerville, Hodgkin and Lovelace gas fields.

It intends to develop the fields via a series of phased operations, beginning with Anning and Somerville, and estimated to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas (around 52 million barrels of oil equivalent).

The company confirmed a study agreement in collaboration with Shell and Petrofac in August, the results of which will provide a basis for design and cost estimates as well as any brownfield modifications needed for the potential tie-in of two new unmanned platforms to Shell infrastructure via a link between the Corvette platform and Leman Alpha.

© Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

The £500,000 study is expected to take three months and will be undertaken by Petrofac and managed by Hartshead.

Petrofac said this week that its scope of work includes offshore construction support for the subsea pipeline tie-in activities on the Corvette to Leman Alpha export pipeline, communication connections, pipework for system control and export route options and control room integration.

From Leman, gas will then be transported to Bacton for onshore processing and delivery to the UK’s transmission system.

Shell is set to provide further project assurance before the next phase of engineering begins.

Hartshead plans to take a final investment decision (FID) on the development, including new platforms, in 2023 and aims to achieve first gas in late 2024.

Petrofac chief operating officer for asset solutions Nick Shorten said: “It’s great to see Petrofac’s considerable engineering expertise helping to maximise economic recovery. Using Shell’s existing infrastructure to tap into Hartshead’s gas fields will efficiently help support the UK’s energy security at this critical time.”

