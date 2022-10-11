Petrofac awarded study for Hartshead SNS gas fields

An error occurred. Please try again.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has secured an award from Hartshead Resources to conduct an engineering study of offtake routes for the Somerville and Anning gas field developments.

Australian-headquartered Hartshead (ASX:HHR) owns and operates License P2607, comprised of five blocks in Quads 48 and 49 in the UK’s southern gas basin which include the Anning, Somerville, Hodgkin and Lovelace gas fields.

It intends to develop the fields via a series of phased operations, beginning with Anning and Somerville, and estimated to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas (around 52 million barrels of oil equivalent).

The company confirmed a study agreement in collaboration with Shell and Petrofac in August, the results of which will provide a basis for design and cost estimates as well as any brownfield modifications needed for the potential tie-in of two new unmanned platforms to Shell infrastructure via a link between the Corvette platform and Leman Alpha.

© Supplied by Hartshead

The £500,000 study is expected to take three months and will be undertaken by Petrofac and managed by Hartshead.

Petrofac said this week that its scope of work includes offshore construction support for the subsea pipeline tie-in activities on the Corvette to Leman Alpha export pipeline, communication connections, pipework for system control and export route options and control room integration.

From Leman, gas will then be transported to Bacton for onshore processing and delivery to the UK’s transmission system.

Shell is set to provide further project assurance before the next phase of engineering begins.

Hartshead plans to take a final investment decision (FID) on the development, including new platforms, in 2023 and aims to achieve first gas in late 2024.

Petrofac chief operating officer for asset solutions Nick Shorten said: “It’s great to see Petrofac’s considerable engineering expertise helping to maximise economic recovery. Using Shell’s existing infrastructure to tap into Hartshead’s gas fields will efficiently help support the UK’s energy security at this critical time.”