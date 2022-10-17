Shell boss hoping for North Sea electrification system akin to pipeline network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell boss hoping for North Sea electrification system akin to pipeline network

A senior energy transition figure at Shell (LON: SHEL) has shared his “dream” of an integrated network of electricity cables spanning the North Sea.
Hamish Penman
17/10/2022
IOG's Blythe topside, with the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm in the background.

Sven van den Bedem says the industry has the chance to create an offshore grid system to rival the miles of oil and gas pipelines currently linking fields and countries.

Doing so would allow the benefits of ScotWind and INTOG offshore wind projects to be felt as broadly as possible, he said.

Mr van den Bedem, an energy transition manager at Shell, added: “How do we make sure that we benefit from what we build to the absolute max?

Brent and Forties

“If we go back to the 1970s, companies like Shell and BP built the Brent and Forties network of pipes which allowed platforms to be connected, and for the whole UK to benefit from the very quick powering up of gas and oil.

covid shutdowns North Sea © Step Change in Safety
The Forties Pipeline System brings around 40% of UK oil and gas to shore.

“When I look at INTOG and ScotWind, there is a real opportunity not just to build things in small islands, but actually to link them all up together.

“Looking 15 years into the future, my dream is one where the pipelines that link Norway, the UK, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, are replicated by an HVDC power grid.”

Mr van den Bedem was speaking as part of the ‘targeting decarbonisation with floating wind’ session at the Floating Offshore Wind 2022 conference in Aberdeen.

Intog

He also said creating a far reaching network would support industry endeavours to electrify offshore oil and gas installations, allowing for ongoing production in as low emitting a manner as possible.

Unlike ScotWind, the ongoing INTOG leasing round is designed specifically for offshore wind projects that will power North Sea platforms.

INTOG wind © Supplied by Marine Scotland
INTOG project areas and exclusions. Click to Zoom

Electrifying assets is the cornerstone of industry efforts to reduce its operational emissions, in line with the demands of the North Sea Transition Deal.

Mr van den Bedem added: “What I’d really like to see is us working together to implement INTOG as efficiently as possible. It can be a stepping stone to that future, to that integrated energy network.”

