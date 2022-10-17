Equinor considering play for CNOOC’s UK assets: reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Equinor considering play for CNOOC’s UK assets: reports

Norway’s Equinor is reportedly considering the purchase of UK oil assets held by Chinese state-backed operator CNOOC International, according to a Norwegian newspaper.
By Andrew Dykes
17/10/2022, 10:28 am
north sea emissions
The CNOOC Buzzard platform produces in excess of 70,000 barrels per day (NSTA)

Norway’s Equinor is reportedly considering the purchase of UK oil assets held by Chinese state-backed operator CNOOC International, according to a Norwegian newspaper.

Dagens Næringsliv (DN) reported Monday that Equinor (OSLO:EQNR) was considering a deal valued at some 20-30 billion NOK (£1.67-2.5bn) for the Chinese group’s North Sea fields.

DN cited unnamed sources close to the company and the UK financial sector.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) International holds interests in a number of North Sea assets, including Buzzard – one of the basin’s largest – as well as Golden Eagle, Scott and Telford.

“As a matter of principle, we never comment on rumours and speculations,” an Equinor spokesperson told Reuters.

According to DN, Equinor is “one of at least two companies” in the running for the assets.

Analysts have previously suggested that Harbour Energy, NEO Energy, Waldorf Production and Ithaca Energy could all be likely contenders, with Buzzard in particular making for an appealing acquisition target.

In March, Reuters reported that Bank of America has been drafted in to start preparing a formal sale of CNOOC’s UK assets, yet the following month the company batted away reports which suggested it was considering a withdrawal from investments in the UK North Sea, US and Canada.

Addressing reporters in a conference call in April, chief financial officer Xie Weizhi said the company group had “no plan to exit from any particular region.”

CNOOC entered the North Sea in 2013 when it acquired Nexen for £9.4bn in what was at the time the largest foreign business takeover by a Chinese company. Canadian-headquartered Nexen later changed its name to Cnooc International in 2019.

Meanwhile, parent group Cnooc Ltd reported a likely boom in income ahead of its full third-quarter results, suggesting that net income had probably more than doubled in the first nine months of the year, as it continues to reap the benefit of higher energy prices.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts