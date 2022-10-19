Campaigners plan ‘digital day of action’ against Equinor’s Rosebank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Campaigners plan ‘digital day of action’ against Equinor’s Rosebank

Campaign groups have vowed a virtual “day of action” in protest against the development of the Rosebank oil field.
By Andrew Dykes & Hamish Penman
19/10/2022, 5:00 pm
Equinor environmental statement Rosebank
The Knarr FPSO, which will be used to produce Equinor's Rosebank field

StopRosebank – a sister movement to the long-running StopCambo and StopJackdaw campaigns – said it aimed to marshal “a range of mass digital actions” in a bid to pressure the Norwegian energy giant to stop the 300-million-barrel oil development west of Shetland.

Working with a coalition of groups from Norway and the UK, including Greenpeace Norge, Stopp Oljeletinga, and Friends of the Earth Scotland, the group said it would be “taking the fight to Equinor” on Tuesday 25 October.

“Rosebank’s owner Equinor is a Norwegian state-owned oil giant which cares hugely about its reputation, investing heavily in advertising to present themselves to the people of Norway as a responsible energy company committed to net zero.”

“In reality, they are relentlessly focused on developing new oil and gas fields, whatever the price,” the organisers said.

 

Equinor submitted an environmental statement for the controversial field in early August, and plans to deliver the field in two phases, targeting first oil at the end of 2026.

Ithaca-owned Siccar Point Energy holds a 20% stake in the development, along with Suncor Energy which holds 40%, while the remainder is held by operator Equinor.

Analysis published by the company suggests it expects to invest £8.1 billion over the life of the multi-million-barrel field, and create around 1,600 full time jobs

The StopRosebank group said removing Equinor’s “social licence to operate” is a crucial step towards stopping the field’s development, and halting new oil and gas projects in the UK.

Campaigns against the Cambo field (now led by Ithaca Energy) and more recently Shell’s Jackdaw gas field have succeeded in shifting the political debate over new developments – even prompting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to declare her opposition to the scheme.

In August the group delivered a petition signed by over 60,000 people to 10 Downing Street, urging the government to block the latter project.

Equinor has been asked for comment.

