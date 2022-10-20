Hockey out as IOG makes sweeping changes after further Southwark setbacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hockey out as IOG makes sweeping changes after further Southwark setbacks

IOG (AIM:IOG) has announced sweeping changes to its board and executive team including the departure of chief executive Andrew Hockey, following another cut to its production guidance and long-running drilling delays.
By Andrew Dykes
20/10/2022, 7:39 am Updated: 20/10/2022, 8:33 am
In a shareholder update on Thursday the company said Mr Hockey had informed of his intention to retire as CEO and step down from the board with immediate effect, having spent nearly five years in the role.

He will be replaced in the role of CEO by chief financial officer Rupert Newall. Mr Newell helped lead IOG’s restructuring and farm-out to CalEnergy Resources in 2019 before joining the company as CFO.

Chairwoman Fiona MacAulay said: “As IOG navigates a challenging initial phase of production and works up further development phases, this is an appropriate time to give the executive team fresh impetus.”

It comes just 24 hours after the southern North Sea-focused gas producer cut its production guidance for the second time in three months amid long-running delays to drilling at the A1 and A2 wells on the Southwark field, a key component of its core Saturn Banks development.

The project delivered first gas in March, but has struggled with equipment failures and shut-ins, while drilling at its next phase – including Southwark – has slowed.

IOG’s shares sank on the news, collapsing from 18.78p to end the day at around 8p.

Meanwhile, chief operating officer David Gibson will also step down with immediate effect, while a new appointment – Dougie Scott – will take on the role of COO. Mr Scott will also likely be appointed to the IOG Board following completion of regulatory due diligence.

He brings 30 years of upstream operational experience, predominantly in the southern North Sea where he led teams delivering production, drilling, offshore hydraulic stimulation, across green and brown field projects for the likes of Shell, RWE Dea UK and most recently INEOS Oil and Gas.

John Arthur will also take on the role of CFO with immediate effect, though will not join the group’s board.

Mr Hockey will remain with IOG as an advisor to the board in order to leverage his “deep Southern North Sea geological, commercial and regulatory expertise”, IOG said – knowledge it hopes to leverage in support of its participation in the upcoming 33rd UK Offshore Licensing Round announced by the North Sea Transition Authority this month.

Ms MacAulay added: “Under Andrew’s leadership since early 2018, IOG has been transformed against considerable odds from an unfunded vehicle with disparate assets into a fully funded UK gas producer.

“I would like to personally thank Andrew on behalf of the Board for all his exceptional hard work and tenacity over the years and am very pleased that he has agreed to stay on to provide his invaluable advice on our 33rd licensing round ambitions. I would also like to thank David Gibson for his tireless efforts in his time as COO, tackling several complex issues to help IOG become the UK’s newest gas producer earlier this year.”

She said the new CFO and COO appointments would help bring the right expertise to “overcome operational hurdles and grow IOG into a leading UK gas production business.”

Mr Hockey said his departure was “the right time to pass on the baton,” and welcome the appointment of his successor.

Mr Newall added: “I can assure our shareholders that I will fulfil my new role with passion, drive and decisiveness, not just in addressing near-term operational challenges but also the significant growth opportunities ahead.

“In looking forward to the exciting opportunities ahead, both within our existing portfolio and via complementary further additions, I am also mindful that we learn the lessons of previous setbacks to improve our future performance.

“Through proactive risk management, a refreshed operational approach and further additions to a talented core team, we can be better prepared to maximise the value of our established infrastructure and production position in the years ahead.”

Commenting on the changes, Panmure Gordon research analyst Ashley Kelty noted: “After the problems and delays that have dogged the companies SNS developments it is hardly a surprise that the axe has been wielded. However, investors will rightly question whether the new management team can turn the business round in the near term.”

