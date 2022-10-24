Parker Wellbore acquires Norwegian tubular firm ITM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Parker Wellbore acquires Norwegian tubular firm ITM

Parker Wellbore has acquired International Tubular Management (ITM), marking the Houston-headquartered group’s entrance into the Norwegian market.
By Andrew Dykes
24/10/2022, 4:41 pm
© Parker DrillingParker Drilling
Parker Wellbore CEO Sandy Esslemont

Formed in 1994, ITM offers repair and maintenance of pipes and accessories (OCTG), and produces newbuild downhole equipment.

Parker Wellbore, which provides land and offshore drilling services, rental tools and well services, said it would leverage the company’s technology and locations to expand its offering to customers in Norway and the UK.

The value of the acquisition deal was not disclosed.

Parker said it also intends to improve and expand its machine shop services to current and future customers from ITM’s locations in Tananger and Florø, in support of what it called “a circular economy service line model” consistent with the energy transition.

The acquisition follows news that the company – formerly known as Parker Drilling – planned to double its UK headcount as part of a global overhaul which sees it increasingly target North Sea operations and maintenance work (O&M).

Parker said it planned to add 500 – 700 jobs worldwide moving into 2022, which included “strengthening its presence in Aberdeen”, as it carried out its rebrands to Parker Wellbore.

The latest deal includes the onboarding of ITM’s 60+ personnel to Parker Wellbore – a move which the company says will offer new team members the potential for “accelerated career progression and development” across its existing global operations as the business grows in the coming years.

Chief executive Sandy Esslemont said: “With future growth in the North Sea, this acquisition provides an excellent base of operations to bring the global expertise of Parker Wellbore and the regional expertise of ITM together to support and grow the customer base.

“Additionally, this acquisition provides instant scale for the growth of our Drilling Rental Tool, Pressure Control, Well Intervention and Operations and Management service lines.  The strategic locations in Tananger and Florø will improve our ability to react quickly to our customers’ needs through our global assets and support from our EAFC GeoMarket locations in the UK and the Netherlands.”

