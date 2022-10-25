New jobs tipped as EnerQuip buys Fife machining firm Diamac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New jobs tipped as EnerQuip buys Fife machining firm Diamac

EnerQuip plots new jobs and growth following the “strategic acquisition” of Fife-based precision machining company Diamac Engineering.
By Andrew Dykes
25/10/2022, 10:19 am
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.

The Aberdeen-based torque machine specialist confirmed the buyout on Monday and said the deal – the value of which was not disclosed – would see it welcome Diamac’s 10-strong staff to the wider EnerQuip team.

Moreover, EnerQuip said it expects the acquisition to spark a further growth in staff numbers, with four new positions likely to be created in the next six months as it continues with local and international growth plans from locations in Abu Dhabi, Australia and Houston.

Diamac Engineering was established in 1997 and offers a broad scope of services, including turning, milling, grinding, cutting, cleaning and inspection equipment.

The addition of the Cowdenbeath specialist to EnerQuip’s portfolio brings additional machining capability for the group in-house and offers new diversification opportunities, owing to its established reputation across a range of industries.

Indeed, more than half of Diamac’s revenues are derived from outside of the energy sector, opening up a host of new sectors for the torque specialist.

Commenting on the deal, EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins said: “The acquisition of Diamac Engineering allows us to enhance and refine our existing service offering by taking control of another key element of the manufacturing process.

“Diamac’s well-established reputation in other sectors is something we look forward to exploring in parallel with consolidating our position in traditional marketplaces as we look optimistically towards future sustainability and diversification.”

The deal is the latest in a run of acquisitions, the most recent of which saw the firm take on the AMC product line from Forum Energy Technologies, securing ownership of the intellectual property, people, and assets in a move to consolidate its market position.

At the same time, international expansion has continued via establishment of a new permanent presence in Australia. EnerQuip suggested it would announce “further advancement” on this front before the end of the year.

It follows strong results reported earlier in the year, with expectations that the company will take on eight new staff in the UK and overseas during 2022, of which engineering roles form a top priority.

