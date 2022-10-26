Top academic warns Scot Gov against using forward oil prices to calculate proposed £20bn investment fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Top academic warns Scot Gov against using forward oil prices to calculate proposed £20bn investment fund

A leading petroeconomist has cautioned the Scottish Government against relying on forward oil prices when forecasting its future spend.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/10/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
North Sea oil spending renewables
Professor Alex Kemp of Aberdeen University

Professor Alex Kemp of Aberdeen University says the metric is “not a particularly good measure” of what oil will be trading at in two or three years’ time.

“If I were the Scottish Government, I would be thinking about what the revenue might be under different conditions in a decade’s time or so,” he said.

“That includes the impact of production from new fields, decommissioning spend, and what oil and gas prices might be.”

Making the most of Scotland’s remaining reserves

A key sell of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s recently published economic prospectus for an independent Scotland is a new £20 billion investment fund, sourced primarily from North Sea oil and gas revenues.

It will “accelerate the transition to net zero, build resilient communities, and help kick-start the sustainable economic growth so important for the newly independent nation”, Holyrood said.

As of yet it is unclear what oil price the Scottish Government is banking on to raise the money needed for the investment fund.

Sturgeon £20bn oil fund © Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen.

Professor Kemp warned forecasting revenue based on fluctuating markets is “very difficult”, and advised against calculations based on a “one line projection”.

He said: “I expect that projections will come out in due course and they will use a one line based on the forward price. But of course, forward oil prices can turn out to be way out.

“We’ve done exercises on that in the past and it’s quite clear that it is not a particularly good measure of what the price a year or two ahead will be.”

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at just over $90 a barrel, but it has oscillated dramatically in recent years.

Taking cues from abroad

An investment fund sourced from oil revenue is not a novel idea, and many petroleum producing countries around the world have similar models in place.

Worth north of £1 trillion, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund – which on average holds 1.3% of all of the world’s listed companies – is probably the most famous.

norway oil

Cash from the reserve is used to smooth over economic downturns, while also ensuring proceeds from the country’s oil industry benefit future generations.

A similar model has previously been mooted as good way for the Scottish Government to use the £700m it received from the Scotwind leasing round.

Scot Gov likely to be ‘very active’ in managing fund

Norway’s pot of gold is overseen by independent trustees, but Professor Kemp expects the Scottish Government would be “more proactive” in managing its fund, were it set up.

Should that turn out to be the case, he says ministers should “clearly acknowledge” the opportunity cost of splashing the cash, rather than using it for long-term investment.

energy bills UK Europe

He said: “There is a bit of a danger that a big proportion of the funds will be used for immediate problems. All the thinking on the design of oil funds says you should be very wary of that.

“It’s understood that if you have a big macroeconomic problem, let’s say in this case major fuel poverty, addressing that is reasonable. Tut not entirely at the cost investments to produce income for the next generation.”

