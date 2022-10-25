Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg resigns

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Secretary of State for Business and Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), has reportedly resigned from his position following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.
By Andrew Dykes
25/10/2022, 1:16 pm Updated: 25/10/2022, 2:49 pm
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The BBC reports that Mr Rees-Mogg stepped down following Mr Sunak’s inaugural address and ahead of the expected announcement of cabinet appointments by the new PM.

He was appointed to the position on 6 September under former PM Liz Truss, but has already presided over a series of controversial energy policy decisions.

That has included putting the Johnson-era Energy Bill on hold, the kick-off of a new North Sea licensing round, commitments to capping energy bills for consumers and businesses at a cost of up to £140 billion, proposed revenue caps on electricity generators and the overturning of a moratorium on fracking.

He also backed Boris Johnson’s return to Conservative leadership in the wake of Ms Truss’ resignation, but yesterday tweeted his support for the premiership of Mr Sunak in the name of “party unity”.

Mr Rees-Mogg has suggested he does not expect a job in a Sunak cabinet, but said he would be open to a position, recently remarking that : “I will do whatever he wants me to do.”

His exit comes amid other resignations in preparation for Mr Sunak’s cabinet picks later this week.

More follows.

