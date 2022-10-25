Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg resigns

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Secretary of State for Business and Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), has reportedly resigned from his position following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.

The BBC reports that Mr Rees-Mogg stepped down following Mr Sunak’s inaugural address and ahead of the expected announcement of cabinet appointments by the new PM.

He was appointed to the position on 6 September under former PM Liz Truss, but has already presided over a series of controversial energy policy decisions.

That has included putting the Johnson-era Energy Bill on hold, the kick-off of a new North Sea licensing round, commitments to capping energy bills for consumers and businesses at a cost of up to £140 billion, proposed revenue caps on electricity generators and the overturning of a moratorium on fracking.

He also backed Boris Johnson’s return to Conservative leadership in the wake of Ms Truss’ resignation, but yesterday tweeted his support for the premiership of Mr Sunak in the name of “party unity”.

Now is the time for party unity and I congratulate @RishiSunak on his victory and will support his leadership. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) October 24, 2022

Mr Rees-Mogg has suggested he does not expect a job in a Sunak cabinet, but said he would be open to a position, recently remarking that : “I will do whatever he wants me to do.”

His exit comes amid other resignations in preparation for Mr Sunak’s cabinet picks later this week.

