‘No Reabold without us’, say company bosses ahead of crucial shareholder vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘No Reabold without us’, say company bosses ahead of crucial shareholder vote

Bosses at Reabold Resources are fighting their corner ahead of an upcoming showdown with a minor shareholder group aiming to replace them.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/10/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Reabold shareholder
Oil rig with the sun setting in the North Sea.

Bosses at Reabold Resources are fighting their corner ahead of an upcoming showdown with a minor shareholder group aiming to replace them.

Company co-chief executive Sachin Oza says there “is no Reabold” without the work he and his counterpart Stephen Williams have put in over recent years.

But an investor in the company, who claims to be nursing a “substantial loss”, believes the London-listed firm (LON: RBD) has “completely underperformed”, and is hoping “fresh blood” will reverse its fortunes.

A decision was made last week to hold a requisition meeting called by minority shareholders, collectively known as the Pershing Nominees.

They are seeking to oust Reabold’s entire board and replace them with four new directors.

In response Reabold has accused Pershing of trying to “opportunistically gain” control of the company on the cheap, something they have denied.

Transformed from a ‘cash shell’

In an interview with Energy Voice, Mr Oza underlined how the North Sea company got to where it is today.

He said: “It’s worthwhile recognising, there is no Reabold without Stephen and me; it was a cash shell only a few years ago.

“Everything that has been put and created into this portfolio is from the efforts that we have, implemented, as it relates to our strategy.

© Supplied by Reabold Resources
Sachin Oza, co-chief executive, Reabold Resources.

“Of course, we are aware that this has not been reflected in the share price. But if you put the two things together, we are in a position a position where the share price is low and the asset portfolio is very rich.

“Moreover, we are soon going to be cash flush, compared to any point in our history since Stephen and I took over. Those two situations makes this attractive, if you are going to be opportunistic about trying to take control of the company without doing so through a normal takeover.”

Shell deal

Reabold recently struck a £32 million deal with oil giant Shell for the former’s controlling stake in West of Shetland operator Corallian Energy.

Reabold stake Corallian
TotalEnergie’s Laggan-Tormore line is the preferred tieback option for Victory, Corallian’s flagship asset. Pictured: The Shetland Gas Plant

As well as netting Reabold £12.7m, the company also acquired working interests in a package of North Sea assets.

A date for the proposed meeting is expected shortly, with Mr Oza and Mr williams wanting to nip the “major distraction” in the bud quickly.

Shareholder group ‘very frustrated’

A full list of the investors that full under the Pershing Nominees umbrella hasn’t been shared, but names of the directors they are hoping to appoint have been made public.

If Reabold’s board is ousted, Francesca Yardley, John McGoldrick, Kamran Sattar and Cathal Friel have been lined up to take over.

In a statement given to Energy Voice, Mr Friel explained that he, and a “number of other shareholders”, have become “very frustrated” by Reabold’s performance in recent time.

He said: “I hold a reasonable investment in Reabold, where I am nursing a substantial loss. I am fully aware that the markets are currently difficult with most stocks down in 2022. Despite this, I have joined this Requisition because I feel quite strongly that Reabold should have been able to perform vastly better than many of its peers in the oil & gas sector.

“I note in Reabold’s initial response that this is an ‘opportunistic attempt to gain control without paying a control premium’. However, this is simply wrong as all we want to do is replace the current board and install some new blood with fresh ideas to deliver substantially better performance and returns to all shareholders.”

Reabold has dismissed the proposed replacements as individuals with “a track record of value destruction…or no public board experience at all.”

Both sides bullish on success

The company has engaged with discussions with other backers in the last week, and Mr Oza and Mr Williams are confident of success.

© Supplied by Reabold Resources
Stephen Williams, co-chief executive, Reabold Resources.

Mr Williams said: “We’ve been speaking to our largest shareholders – you start at the top and work your way down – and we’ve had nothing but support indicated so far.

“We have some very large backers on the register, and with their support we’re confident this isn’t going to go anywhere.”

But Mr Friel is equally optimistic of success, and says Pershing has “significant support amongst the shareholder base”, potentially over 25%.

He added: “When it comes to the voting process, the requisitioning shareholders are optimistic in being able to persuade and convince most of the other shareholders to support the Requisition.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts