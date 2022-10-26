Sharma: Government must explain how oil and gas is in line with net zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sharma: Government must explain how oil and gas is in line with net zero

The Government must "explain and demonstrate" how new oil and gas exploration is in line with its climate commitments, Cop26 President Alok Sharma said.
By Energy Reporter
26/10/2022, 6:45 am
© Rod Harbinson/ZUMA Press Wire/Shclimate energy security COP26
COP26 President and UK government Minister Mr Alok Sharma speaking on the final day of COP26

The Government must “explain and demonstrate” how new oil and gas exploration is in line with its climate commitments, Cop26 President Alok Sharma said.

Mr Sharma was speaking to MPs representing a number of parliamentary committees ahead of the latest UN climate summit, Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, just minutes after it was announced he was no longer a minister attending Cabinet after new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.

Grilled on Government policies which have prompted an angry reaction from environmental campaigners, including lifting the ban on fracking and 100 new licences for offshore oil and gas, he said he did not support fracking.

And he pointed to a warning from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that there can be no new fossil fuel projects going forward if the world is to meet its goal to limit global warming to 1.5C – beyond which the most dangerous impacts of climate change will be felt.

“In terms of new oil and gas licences, I think what the UK Government, indeed every government, has to demonstrate is how are the policies that we’re putting forward consistent with legally binding commitments on, in our case, getting to net zero by 2050, or indeed our near-term carbon budgets,” he said.

He added: “The onus is very much on the Government to explain and demonstrate how any of these policies are indeed consistent with the legally binding commitments.”

Mr Sharma, who chaired the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and will negotiate on behalf of the UK at Cop27, also told MPs that the world was making climate progress with the deployment of renewables and electric vehicles but it is “frankly” not fast enough.

He said the IEA had put out a report that projects there would be a rise of less than 1% in emissions globally, significantly less than last year, due to the “very fast deployment of renewables and electric vehicles across the world”.

“So there is progress, technology is being deployed, but frankly just not fast enough,” he said.

The number of coal projects was down significantly, financing for coal was much harder to secure and renewables accounted for 90% of new additions in 2021, while countries are accelerating renewables following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“I think as a result of it, we will see the pace of renewables and installation accelerate faster than it would otherwise have done.”

He also suggested that “disappointing” backsliding by countries at the last G20 meeting, including “unfathomably” starting to question climate science, had started to reverse at the UN General Assembly.

In the UK, he said the Government had strong commitments and Mr Sunak had committed to insulating millions of homes, but he said the Government needs to deliver on its net zero strategy and speed up the process of insulating homes.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts