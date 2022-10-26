Noreco cites ‘outperformance’ in Q3 despite minor loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Noreco cites ‘outperformance’ in Q3 despite minor loss

Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) cited strong operational and financial performance during the quarter, despite setbacks to its flagship Tyra project.
By Andrew Dykes
26/10/2022, 7:41 am Updated: 26/10/2022, 7:42 am
Tyra II topside lift.

Pre-tax earnings from the Oslo-listed group (OSLO:NOR) amounted to $136 million during Q3 2022, though it posted a minor loss of $12m after tax for the period.

Revenues rose to $294m, up on the previous quarter and mainly as a result of stronger commodity prices.

The company said its results were further strengthened by a successful well restimulation campaign at its Halfdan field (HCA), which delivered approximately 2,000 barrels of additional gas volumes.

“Despite the planned maintenance shut-in of the NOGAT pipeline, cash flow generation from the producing assets continues to be the strongest since closing the acquisition of Shell’s Danish upstream assets in 2019, providing Noreco with additional flexibility,” the company said in a statement.

Production for the quarter rose above 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The result led Noreco to revise its full-year production guidance upward the for the fourth time, to 26,500-27,000 boepd.

Noreco also reported the completion of “major milestones” at its flagship Tyra project, in which it is partnered with TotalEnergies (43.2%) and Nordsøfonden (20%), though the consortium confirmed earlier in the quarter that first gas from the project would be delayed into 2023 on the back of supply chain issues.

It is the second major slip for the project, which had already been pushed back from 2022 into mid-2023 as a result of COVID-19 delays.

Nevertheless, Q3 saw Heerema Marine Contractors break a “world-lifting record” with the installation of a topside at the redevelopment project. And on 1 September, Noreco announced the successful sail-away of the long awaited process module from the yard in Batam.

Following the lifting operation, Tyra now has its final shape with all eight platforms in place and all major lifts and installations safely completed.

“Noreco has delivered another quarter of excellent performance,” said chief executive Euan Shirlaw.

“Operationally, the HCA restimulation campaign was exceptionally impactful and, combined with high uptime and the well-managed NOGAT shutdown, it allowed us to deliver record quarterly revenue, EBITDA and free cashflow generation; an outcome that was delivered despite almost a month of planned gas export capacity downtime.”

“Our focus continues be on maximising gas output in the short, medium and long-term, an objective that is supported by our strong operational base,” he added.

