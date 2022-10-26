EnQuest takes another step to slash debt pile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest takes another step to slash debt pile

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) has taken another step to cut into its debt pile, which is now nearly half as much as it was at the end of 2021.
By Reporter
26/10/2022, 10:18 am Updated: 26/10/2022, 10:19 am
© EnQuestEnQuest

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) has taken another step to cut into its debt pile, which is now nearly half as much as it was at the end of 2021.

The firm has completed a refinancing package, taking the net debt figure down to $750m, which compares to nearly $1.3bn at the end of 2021 and $880m in June.

EnQuest has secured a $500m reserves-based lending facility, which matures in April 2027 and a new loan of $305m with a five-year repayment period.

The funds have been used to pay off some other short-term debts due in 2023 for the London-listed firm, with the overall impact leading to the drop in net debt.

CEO Amjad Bseuisu said it is an “important milestone” which provides a “runway to deliver” on its upstream production strategy.

Ashley Kelty of Panmure Gordon said the company has “aggressively reduced debt” and this move will “ease any short-term pressure on balance sheet”.

EnQuest shares are up 2.5% at time of writing to 26.5pence.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts