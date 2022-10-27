SLB to open ‘one-stop shop’ performance centre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

SLB to open ‘one-stop shop’ performance centre in Aberdeen

Oilfield services giant SLB – formerly Schlumberger – (NYSE: SLB) has unveiled plans to open a new “Performance Centre” in Aberdeen.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/10/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by SLBSLB aberdeen
A graphic of the site at Prime Four, which will open next month.

Oilfield services giant SLB – formerly Schlumberger – (NYSE: SLB) has unveiled plans to open a new “Performance Centre” in Aberdeen.

Based at Prime Four in Kingswells, the facility will have space for up to 100 employees and is due to open on November 10.

The centre will act as a “one-stop shop” local hub for key services across digital, oil and gas and new energies, making them easily accessible to customers.

SLB said the move has been designed to coincide with its recent rebrand from Schlumberger whereby it recast itself as a digital services provider for the energy transition.

SLB aberdeen © Supplied by SLB
Schlumberger rebranded to SLB this week.

The firm said new base is intended as an enabler of “new levels of collaboration” needed to deliver the shift to clean energies.

Managing director for Europe, Rob Fox, said: “The SLB vision is to define and drive high performance sustainably. Here in the UK, in line with our global vision and the recent rebranding of our company, we are embarking on a new journey of performance through our Performance Centre.

“The Energy Transition requires new levels of collaboration to deliver a sustainable future and the Performance Centre is the one stop shop that will help enable that for our customers and our partners.”

Digital at scale

Earlier this week the firm, nearly 100 years old and a titan of the oilfield services market, carried out a rebrand as a global technology company.

“Digital at scale” is one of the key pillars of the rebranded international business.

Commenting on the new Aberdeen facility, supply chain director at trade body Offshore Energies UK, Katy Heidenreich, said it shows confidence in a “new wea of operators and contractors working more closely together”.

“Examples like this show how we are already on the way to creating a globally competitive UK energy supply chain.”

Performance Centre manager Leida Monterrosa said: “Through the Performance Centre, we are utilising a vibrant network of partnerships to create those new solutions and drive high performance for our customers. I am extremely excited to work closely with our customers and our partners, leveraging the capabilities deployed in the Performance Centre to accelerate innovation and unlock the full potential of the North Sea.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts