SLB to open ‘one-stop shop’ performance centre in Aberdeen

Oilfield services giant SLB – formerly Schlumberger – (NYSE: SLB) has unveiled plans to open a new “Performance Centre” in Aberdeen.

Based at Prime Four in Kingswells, the facility will have space for up to 100 employees and is due to open on November 10.

The centre will act as a “one-stop shop” local hub for key services across digital, oil and gas and new energies, making them easily accessible to customers.

SLB said the move has been designed to coincide with its recent rebrand from Schlumberger whereby it recast itself as a digital services provider for the energy transition.

© Supplied by SLB

The firm said new base is intended as an enabler of “new levels of collaboration” needed to deliver the shift to clean energies.

Managing director for Europe, Rob Fox, said: “The SLB vision is to define and drive high performance sustainably. Here in the UK, in line with our global vision and the recent rebranding of our company, we are embarking on a new journey of performance through our Performance Centre.

“The Energy Transition requires new levels of collaboration to deliver a sustainable future and the Performance Centre is the one stop shop that will help enable that for our customers and our partners.”

Digital at scale

Earlier this week the firm, nearly 100 years old and a titan of the oilfield services market, carried out a rebrand as a global technology company.

“Digital at scale” is one of the key pillars of the rebranded international business.

Commenting on the new Aberdeen facility, supply chain director at trade body Offshore Energies UK, Katy Heidenreich, said it shows confidence in a “new wea of operators and contractors working more closely together”.

“Examples like this show how we are already on the way to creating a globally competitive UK energy supply chain.”

Performance Centre manager Leida Monterrosa said: “Through the Performance Centre, we are utilising a vibrant network of partnerships to create those new solutions and drive high performance for our customers. I am extremely excited to work closely with our customers and our partners, leveraging the capabilities deployed in the Performance Centre to accelerate innovation and unlock the full potential of the North Sea.”