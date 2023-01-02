New Years Honours: NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE

An error occurred. Please try again.

The former chief executive of the North Sea’s oil and gas regulator, Andy Samuel, has been recognised in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Mr Samuel, who stepped down as head of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) at the end of 2022, will be made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the energy sector.

He assumed the role of chief executive at the then-Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in 2015, helping to establish and guide the organisation after the 2013 Wood Review recommended the creation of an independent economic regulator.

In his time at the helm, the Authority said he had helped improve the North Sea oil and gas industry’s performance by working closely with the sector and government.

He announced his retirement in February last year, weeks before the regulator unveiled its new strategy and identity as the NSTA.

Passionate about nature and the environment, he was described by the organisation as “the driving force” behind its evolution into a regulator focused on energy transition and net zero.

Prior to joining the OGA, Mr Samuel held a variety of international leadership roles at BG Group over 20 years, including managing director for European exploration and production.

He also serves on a number of boards – including for Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) – and co-chaired the Aberdeen Maggie’s cancer charity for five years.

Mr Samuel said it was a “great honour” to receive the award.

“I am humbled and very grateful to have led such a brilliant team over the last eight years working across industry to accelerate the energy transition whilst enhancing security of supply.”

Having now stepped down from his role, Mr Samuel recently spoke of his move to a farm in North Devon, where he plans to pursue his passion for nature by driving a range of biodiversity projects – and building a yoga retreat.

He is succeeded by new NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne – a fellow CBE awardee.

Mr Payne added: “I was delighted to see Andy recognised by His Majesty in the New Year’s honours list, acknowledging the huge amount that Andy personally has done to drive the energy transition and bring together industry and government throughout his eight years in charge.

“It was a fitting way to conclude his time with us, and I’ve spoken with him and said that on behalf of all of the team here at the NSTA we are proud of him.”

The award comes alongside other gongs for prominent energy figures this year, including AFBE-UK founder Ollie Folayan and UK Atomic Energy Authority chief executive Ian Chapman.