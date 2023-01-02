New Years Honours: NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New Years Honours: NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE

The former chief executive of the North Sea’s oil and gas regulator, Andy Samuel, has been recognised in the 2023 New Year Honours list.
By Andrew Dykes
02/01/2023, 12:25 pm
© Supplied by NSTANorth sea
Andy Samuel

Mr Samuel, who stepped down as head of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) at the end of 2022, will be made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the energy sector.

He assumed the role of chief executive at the then-Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in 2015, helping to establish and guide the organisation after the 2013 Wood Review recommended the creation of an independent economic regulator.

In his time at the helm, the Authority said he had helped improve the North Sea oil and gas industry’s performance by working closely with the sector and government.

He announced his retirement in February last year, weeks before the regulator unveiled its new strategy and identity as the NSTA.

Passionate about nature and the environment, he was described by the organisation as “the driving force” behind its evolution into a regulator focused on energy transition and net zero.

Prior to joining the OGA, Mr Samuel held a variety of international leadership roles at BG Group over 20 years, including managing director for European exploration and production.

He also serves on a number of boards – including for Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) – and co-chaired the Aberdeen Maggie’s cancer charity for five years.

Mr Samuel said it was a “great honour” to receive the award.

“I am humbled and very grateful to have led such a brilliant team over the last eight years working across industry to accelerate the energy transition whilst enhancing security of supply.”

Having now stepped down from his role, Mr Samuel recently spoke of his move to a farm in North Devon, where he plans to pursue his passion for nature by driving a range of biodiversity projects – and building a yoga retreat.

He is succeeded by new NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne – a fellow CBE awardee.

Mr Payne added: “I was delighted to see Andy recognised by His Majesty in the New Year’s honours list, acknowledging the huge amount that Andy personally has done to drive the energy transition and bring together industry and government throughout his eight years in charge.

“It was a fitting way to conclude his time with us, and I’ve spoken with him and said that on behalf of all of the team here at the NSTA we are proud of him.”

The award comes alongside other gongs for prominent energy figures this year, including AFBE-UK founder Ollie Folayan and UK Atomic Energy Authority chief executive Ian Chapman.

