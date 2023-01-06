Equinor mulling £1.2bn move for Suncor UK North Sea assets, according to reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Equinor mulling £1.2bn move for Suncor UK North Sea assets, according to reports

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) is chewing over whether to make a play for a package UK North Sea assets currently owned by Suncor, according to reports.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/01/2023, 10:57 am Updated: 06/01/2023, 1:13 pm
© Supplied by CNOOCEquinor Suncor North Sea
Suncor has a 29.9% interest in CNOOC's Buzzard field (pictured)

Norwegian publication Dagens Naeringsliv (DN) is quoting sources close to the matter, who say the state-owned energy giant is running the rule over whether to snap up oilfields held by the Canadian company.

If Equinor opts to push ahead with the acquisition, it could mean new investments of around NOK 15 billion (£1.2bn), DN said.

It would also increase the Oslo-listed operator’s stake in the hotly anticipated, and increasingly controversial, Rosebank oilfield, West of Shetland.

Suncor on the retreat

Last year Sval Energi completed a $318 million deal for Suncor’s Norwegian business as part of a retreat from the North Sea.

The Canadian group also confirmed in August it had kicked off a “sale process for its entire UK E&P portfolio”, with analysts predicting a full exit from the region this year.

The company had reportedly weighed the sale of some Norwegian and UK assets back in 2020, later settling a £240m deal with EnQuest in February 2021 to offload a 26.9% stake in the North Sea’s Golden Eagle field.

Buzzard and Rosebank

In the UK, Suncor holds a 29.9% interest in Cnooc’s Buzzard field in the central North Sea, which delivers more than 22,000 barrels per day net to the company.

It also has a 40% stake in the Rosebank development, which Equinor is aiming to take a final investment decision (FID) on this year.

oil majors uk production © Supplied by Altera Infrastructur
Equinor will use the Knarr FPSO to produce Rosebank

Opposition to the field has already begun to ramp up though, with calls for the UK Government to block its development.

Equinor on the acquisition spree

On top of a move for Suncor’s assets, it is thought Equinor could be in for Cnooc’s UK North Sea assets.

It comes amid speculation that the Chinese operator is planning to pull its money out of the region.

DN reported in October that Equinor was considering a deal, valued at some £1.67-2.5bn, for the Chinese group’s North Sea fields, including Buzzard, one of the basin’s largest.

