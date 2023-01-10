New seismic work leads to resources upgrade at Orcadian’s Pilot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New seismic work leads to resources upgrade at Orcadian’s Pilot

Reprocessed seismic data has led to a nearly 20% increase in mid-case recoverable resources at Orcadian Energy’s Pilot field, offering further incentive to potential farm-out partners.
By Andrew Dykes
10/01/2023, 10:40 am Updated: 10/01/2023, 12:47 pm
In a trading update on Tuesday, Orcadian (LON:ORCA) said interpretations of newly reprocessed seismic data over Pilot prepared with support from consultants Axis and TRACS have resulted in an uplift to oil-in-place assessments for the field.

Estimates of technically recoverable resources have increased by around 18%, from 79 million barrels to 97 million barrels in a P50 case, based on the company’s polymer flood development plan.

A further 20 million barrels have been added to the upside resource estimates (P10), bringing a top-end case for the field to 131 million barrels.

Previous resource estimates were audited in by Sproule in 2021, who assigned 78.8 million barrels of 2P reserves to the project, with an upper P10 estimate of 113 million barrels.

Orcadian, which made its IPO in London in 2021, intends to develop Pilot using field using a polymer flooding technique, with power provided by a floating wind turbine. Under plans submitted to the regulator North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) last year, the company intends to drill a total of 34 wells using a jack-up rig through a pair of well head platforms.

However, it will require a farm-in partner and additional funding to progress the field in earnest.

Over the past 18 months Orcadian said TRACS and its in-house team had run “multiple dynamic reservoir simulations” to establish the new range of technically recoverable resources. This saw multiple geological models designed and calibrated according to results from the company’s polymer flood experiment results.

Orcadian said the models used multiple parameters, finding recovery factors which were “highly consistent” with the range adopted by Sproule in its previous audit – giving it “great confidence” in its newly revised estimates.

Chief executive Steve Brown said he was “very pleased” with the revisions.

“This is the culmination of eighteen months of work, which started with the interpretation of the newly reprocessed seismic from TGS. Since then, working with TRACS, we have constructed multiple geological realisations and tested our development plan taking into account both downside scenarios as well as the exciting upside possibilities,” he noted.

“A thorough understanding of the reservoir and how it will perform is the foundation of any sound development plan. We are confident that this work has not only given us that understanding, but will also provide an excellent basis for potential farm-in partners to evaluate the Pilot development in the coming months.”

Orcadian has put the full costs of bringing Pilot to first oil at around $1 billion, though in a December interview Mr Brown said it has “a real opportunity to optimise that and bring it down” through simplification and the potential phasing of work.

In the meantime, he said the company will continue to seek both farm-in partners and investors to back the project, and to secure an alliance of contractors to begin technical development ahead of an eventual final investment decision (FID).

