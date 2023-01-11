Fife offshore supply chain workers strike over ‘paltry’ pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Fife offshore supply chain workers strike over ‘paltry’ pay offer

Workers at an offshore supply chain firm in Glenrothes will begin a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, in a dispute over pay and conditions.
By Andrew Dykes
11/01/2023, 6:00 am
© FTV ProcladA FTV Proclad International technician
A FTV Proclad International technician

Workers at an offshore supply chain firm in Glenrothes will begin a 24-hour strike on Wednesday, in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Over 30 workers at engineering services firm FTV Proclad are set to down tools from 7am on Wednesday morning, after rejecting a 3% pay offer dismissed by union GMB as “not credible.”

Part of the Proclad Group, FTV Proclad International provides turnkey solutions for various offshore components, from the supply of materials through to heat treatment, specialist machining, weld cladding, forged fittings and induction bending.

GMB said picket lines would be in operation at the main entrance of the company’s Glenrothes site from 7am on Wednesday morning.

Having rejected the proposed 3% uplift for 2022-23, the union called on the firm to table “a significantly improved offer” that would help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

GMB Scotland organiser Chris Kennedy said: “A significantly below inflation pay offer from a self-styled global market and technological leader in offshore and engineering solutions is simply not credible.”

Mr Kennedy said the union members had “flatly rejected” an initial pay freeze proposal from the company after four consecutive years of pay freezes, and the subsequent 3% increase.

The workers’ motions send “a loud and clear message about their expectations for pay and conditions” he added.

“Like millions of workers and their families up and down the country, our members are caught in the grip of this cost-of-living crisis, and they need their wages to confront eye-watering energy bills and historically high inflation levels.

“Proclad can go further on pay and if the company wants to avoid further strikes in the weeks to come then management must table an improved offer for our members consultation that demonstrates better value for the work they do.”

The initial 24-hour stoppage is the first in a series of strikes planned, with a further day of strike action scheduled to begin on Wednesday 18 January until the following day.

Proclad has been approached for comment.

The action is the latest in a wave of strikes affecting the offshore energy sector and its supply chain.

Workers for Petrofac on a series of installations operated by the likes of Repsol Sinopec and BP continued planned action in late December, while GMB also balloted workers at Baker Hughes plants in Newcastle and Montrose last year.

In the former case, union Unite has warned that further action is being actively considered, potentially extending its disputes into this year.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts