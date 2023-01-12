TotalEnergies unveils new North Sea boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

TotalEnergies unveils new North Sea boss

French oil major TotalEnergies (PAR: TTE) has named a new managing director for its UK North Sea business.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/01/2023, 7:23 am Updated: 12/01/2023, 7:26 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by TotalEnergiestotalenergies north sea
Nicolas Payer (L) is replacing Jean-Luc Guizou as MD for TotalEnergies E&P UK

Nicolas Payer takes up the role, replacing Jean-Luc Guiziou who has been in the position for nearly five years.

Announcing the change on Instagram, TotalEnergies said Mr Guizou is taking up a new role as senior vice president for Exploration and Production across Europe.

Nicolas Payer has held several management roles across the group, most recently leading TotalEnergies Global Procurement, which handles its purchasing services.

He previously had a managing director role as head of E&P in Cote d’Ivoire.

TotalEnergies has several assets in UK waters, including the Culzean, Alwyn and Elgin-Franklin production hubs in the North Sea.

The firm owns and operates the Shetland Gas Plant, as well as the Laggan-Tormore gas production fields in the West of Shetland and a series of other discoveries.

Jean-Luc Guizou became managing director of TotalEnergies E&P UK in 2018, in part to oversee the final phase of its acquisition of Maersk Oil.

Since then the firm has gone through a series of turbulent times for the industry, including Covid, a gas supply crisis and the windfall tax.

Last year Mr Guizou told Energy Voice that TotalEnergies intends to withdraw £100m of spend in 2023 due to the windfall tax.

 

