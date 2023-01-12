TotalEnergies unveils new North Sea boss

An error occurred. Please try again.

French oil major TotalEnergies (PAR: TTE) has named a new managing director for its UK North Sea business.

Nicolas Payer takes up the role, replacing Jean-Luc Guiziou who has been in the position for nearly five years.

Announcing the change on Instagram, TotalEnergies said Mr Guizou is taking up a new role as senior vice president for Exploration and Production across Europe.

Nicolas Payer has held several management roles across the group, most recently leading TotalEnergies Global Procurement, which handles its purchasing services.

He previously had a managing director role as head of E&P in Cote d’Ivoire.

TotalEnergies has several assets in UK waters, including the Culzean, Alwyn and Elgin-Franklin production hubs in the North Sea.

The firm owns and operates the Shetland Gas Plant, as well as the Laggan-Tormore gas production fields in the West of Shetland and a series of other discoveries.

Jean-Luc Guizou became managing director of TotalEnergies E&P UK in 2018, in part to oversee the final phase of its acquisition of Maersk Oil.

Since then the firm has gone through a series of turbulent times for the industry, including Covid, a gas supply crisis and the windfall tax.

Last year Mr Guizou told Energy Voice that TotalEnergies intends to withdraw £100m of spend in 2023 due to the windfall tax.