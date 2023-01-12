UK says it’s confident Britain will have enough energy for next winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK says it’s confident Britain will have enough energy for next winter

The UK government said it’s confident Britain will have enough energy to get through next winter as liquefied natural gas flows boost supplies and demand is reined in.
By Bloomberg
12/01/2023, 2:14 pm
A light on at a residential home near an electricity transmission tower in Upminster, UK, on Monday, July 4, 2022.

“The markets have found ways round to deliver more LNG,” Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said in an interview in Riyadh.

“The question’s not — as people were saying at the beginning — will the lights go out?” but rather “what will the cost be? The market will solve it.”

Britain, like countries across Europe, has called on homes and businesses to curb gas and power use as its energy systems endure the tightest winter for seven years. Those cuts, together with mild weather and ample LNG imports, have helped ease the crisis, with UK gas prices tumbling 70% since August.

That takes some of the pressure off policymakers who have scrambled to ensure sufficient energy supplies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet it could still be difficult and costly to fill gas storage ahead of next winter without piped flows from Moscow.

The UK has less gas stockpiling capacity than many other European countries, even though Centrica reopened the nation’s main storage site in October. Britain often relies on energy imports from neighboring nations to ensure adequate supply, but that’s become more difficult over the past year as France’s giant nuclear fleet has suffered multiple outages.

“I’ll look for opportunities for storage,” though “our interconnections are very good actually,” Shapps said Wednesday.

“These flexibilities in the marketplace are the thing which are really going to help us. What we really need to do is keep driving the energy production and the reductions in use in order to make sure that we’re in a good place for next winter.”

