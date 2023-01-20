Oh my cod! Stunning ROV footage shows scale of marine life below North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Oh my cod! Stunning ROV footage shows scale of marine life below North Sea platform

There is something fishy going on below the Neptune Energy operated Gjoa platform, literally.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/01/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 20/01/2023, 10:15 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyNorth Sea marine life
A species of angler fish catching a break below Gjoa.

There is something fishy going on below the Neptune Energy operated Gjoa platform, literally.

During an inspection of the installation, offshore Norway, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) captured footage of the amazing variety of marine life around 350 metres below the sea’s surface.

Numerous creatures – some of which are the stuff of nightmares – were shot by the ROV’s clam-era while it ensured everything at Gjoa is in good operating condition.

Everything from crustaceans to an octopus can be seen dipping in and out of the semi-submersible platform’s subsea kit, including one fish, a Common Ling, that has bitten off more than it can chew.

A couple of the species – an angler fish (pictured) and one of the terrifying wolf fish – have made Gjoa their oh-fish-ial plaice of residence, and are frequently seen below the installation.

You can find a full list of the creatures featured in the video below.

Gjoa

Neptune’s Gjoa is located in the Northern North Sea, some 27 miles off the west coast of the Norwegian city of Floro.

It is the first floating production platform to be powered sustainably by onshore facilities, with a 62 mile submarine cable delivering hydropower-generated electricity from Mongstad.

Electricity from the mainland saves 200,000 tonnes in CO2 emissions annually.

Oil from Gjoa is exported to the Mongstad crude oil terminal on the west coast of Norway, while gas if fed through the FLAGS pipeline to the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire.

Neptune operates Gjoa with a 30% stake – Petoro (30%), Wintershall Dea Norge (28%) and OKEA (12%) own the rest.

 

© Supplied by Neptune Energy
Gjoa platform

City of cod – fish captured in the video

Pollock: Often there are so many Pollock investigating the ROV that it needs to stop and switch of its lights.

Angler fish

Common ling: They are very big in this part of the North Sea as they’re able to use the platform to hide from fishing boats.

Rose fish

Shrimps

Sea cucumber

Corals

Wolf fish

Cod

Dumbo octopus

