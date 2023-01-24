Dozen upcoming North Sea projects to deliver ‘golden opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dozen upcoming North Sea projects to deliver ‘golden opportunity’

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/01/2023, 11:30 am Updated: 24/01/2023, 2:41 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shellnorth sea
Jackdaw, one of the dozen projects named, will be a tied back to the Shearwater gas hub.

A dozen key projects in the North Sea will deliver a “golden opportunity” for the UK supply chain in the coming years, according to new research.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and Global Underwater Hub (GUH) said the developments, including Ithaca Energy’s Cambo field, Shell’s Jackdaw and Equinor’s Rosebank, will require 47 new wells drilled and 200 miles of pipeline installed, as well as thousands of days in action for offshore rigs and vessels.

Details of eight projects are public on the NSTA pathfinder portal, which also include BP’s Murlach, Ping Petroleum’s Avalon, Hibiscus’ Teal West, Ithaca’s Captain Phase 2 project and Harbour Energy’s Talbot, with the other four to be added “in due course”.

Most of the offshore work for seven of the 12 projects is expected to get underway this year or in 2024, depending on net zero assessments being passed.

Between them, the 12 are expected to deliver 8,400 “vessel days” and 3,900 “rig days”, according to the research.

north sea
Ping Petroleum will use the Excalibur FPSO – formerly Hummingbird – to develop the Avalon field.

NSTA and GUH said the figures show domestic oil and gas projects will “continue to drive economic growth” and safeguard employment for “hundreds of existing skilled workers”.

They also emphasised the sheer volume of rig and vessel capacity needed from the sector which, despite a recent boon due to the energy supply crisis sparked by Russia, has faced significant pressure in recent years amid Covid-19 and the 2014 downturn.

To deliver the work, operators face competition for equipment and skills from other oil and gas producing regions and the UK’s burgeoning offshore renewables sector, whose continued growth relies on many of the same resources.

Bill Cattanach, NSTA head of supply chain, said: “This new research provides clear evidence that companies with vessels and rigs on their books can look forward to plentiful near-term project opportunities in UK waters.

“To fully capitalise on them, effective collaboration across the industry is absolutely vital.”

The NSTA pointed in particular to its Pathfinder portal for more details on the projects and how to get involved.

GUH chief executive Neil Gordon said: “It’s more imperative than ever that we have a joined-up approach to these developments which takes account of the vast scale of all opportunities on the horizon for the subsea supply chain.

“Industry must have confidence in the regulatory environment, leading to visibility and, more importantly, surety of the domestic project pipeline.”

