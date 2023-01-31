Breaking: Police name missing North Sea rig worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: Police name missing North Sea rig worker

By Andrew Dykes and Allister Thomas
31/01/2023, 5:18 pm Updated: 31/01/2023, 7:45 pm
© Supplied by DCTMedia/Alan RicharValaris 121 docked in Dundee on 24 January.
Valaris 121 docked in Dundee on 24 January.

Police have named the man who went missing from an oil rig in the North Sea last week as 50-year-old Jason Thomas from Wales.

Officers, who boarded the Valaris 121 last week following the incident on Sunday 22 January, said they are still carrying out inquiries.

Police confirmed that they received a report at 9.20pm on the 22nd that Mr Thomas – a Valaris employee – was missing from the rig around 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen, while it was under tow to Dundee.

Officers liaised with a number of partner agencies including the rig’s operator and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency during their searches.

Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and a Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search, which was later stood down at 7am on Monday 23rd.

In a statement on Tuesday evening Police Scotland said: “Officers were able to board the rig on Sunday, 29 January to carry out enquiries.

“They are liaising with partner agencies including the Health and Safety Executive, and the rig operator, to gather any information that may assist them in establishing the circumstances leading up to Jason being reported missing.”

In an earlier statement, rig owner Valaris said that Mr Thomas’ family had been informed.

Energy Voice revealed last week that no regulatory bodies are investigating the case.

A spokesman for the HSE confirmed on Tuesday that it was still making enquiries and that no investigation has been launched.

Other regulators, including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have said they are not presently investigating.

Maritime union RMT has previously voiced fears the case could fall into a “vacuum of regulatory cover” due to jurisdictional issues between the various bodies.

The MCA has stated that as the Valaris 121 rig is registered in Liberia, West Africa, it would be their authorities who would lead on any subsequent investigation.

The 121 remains stationed in Dundee. Following the incident, Valaris said all the remaining 53 crew aboard were safe and accounted for.

