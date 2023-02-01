Neptune brings 10th gas well online at Cygnus field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Neptune brings 10th gas well online at Cygnus field

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/02/2023, 8:00 am Updated: 01/02/2023, 8:48 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by OGUKNeptune Cygnus field
Neptune Energy's Cygnus installation

Production has commenced from the 10th well at the Cygnus field in the Southern North Sea, operator Neptune Energy has confirmed.

It means the facility is now capable of producing enough natural gas to meet the needs of approximately 2 million UK households, bolstering energy security.

Cygnus also has one of the lowest carbon intensities in the UK North Sea, at around 4 kilograms of CO2 for every barrel of oil equivalent.

Neptune UK country director, Alan Muirhead, said: “Bringing the 10th Cygnus well online is an important milestone for the field and supports additional supplies of lower carbon gas for UK homes and businesses.

“Domestic production has a crucial role to play in supporting energy security in this country and Neptune has increased gas supplies to the UK from our operated assets in the UK and Norwegian North Seas.”

Spudding of the 10th well was carried out by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig, the first in the contractor’s fleet to be equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from operations by up to 95%.

Neptune toxic gas © Supplied by Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 rig.

Neptune has now commenced drilling on the 11th well on Cygnus, which is expected to begin production in Q2 this year.

Neptune holds a 38.75% operated stake in the field – Spirt Energy owns the rest (61.25%).

Cygnus is a crucial component of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing approximately 6% of UK domestic gas demand.

Neptune Energy announced plans last year to spend more than $1 billion (£810 million) to help shore up the UK’s energy supplies.

Due to be dished out over the next five years, the cash will also help to accelerate the transition to a net zero economy.

Neptune currently operates around 11% of the UK’s gas supply from fields in the UK’s southern North Sea and the Norwegian North Sea.

