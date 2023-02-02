‘High interest’ in Hartshead’s Southern North Sea gas plays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘High interest’ in Hartshead’s Southern North Sea gas plays

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Facebook/Amber JohnsonHartshead North Sea gas
Anning and Somerville will be tied into Shell's Leman Alpha installation.

Hartshead Resources says it has received “high interest” from parties keen to partner up on a pair of UK gas fields.

A farm-out process for Anning and Somerville is currently ongoing, with the initial phase of the partial divestment procedure now wrapped up.

There was interest from “a number of potential industry partners”, with “a sub-set” now having moved onto the “further due diligence and negotiations” stage.

Australian-headquartered Hartshead (ASX:HHR) is aiming to secure an associate and funding for the development of the Phase I Anning and Somerville gas fields.

It says it “remains confident” of a successful outcome to the farm-out process, given the “high level of interest” to date.

Uncertainty “inevitably remains” though with respect to ultimately bringing another party on board, subject to continuing discussions and negotiations.

Hartshead said in its quarterly report that it hopes to successfully conclude talks by the end of March.

Work going on in the background

Work to progress the Phase I development of Anning and Somerville is currently ongoing, with Petrofac securing a platform and subsea FEED contract last year.

The energy services giant will also draw up a detailed design of a 25-mile pipeline, which will connect the fields to a link between Shell’s Corvette and Leman Alpha platforms.

Petrofac (LON: PFC) also completed a £500,000 pre-FEED study in 2022, in which it carried out offshore construction support and export route analysis.

Hartshead North Sea
An unmanned gas platform in the Southern North Sea.

Chief executive of Hartshead, Chris Lewis said: “Progress on Phase I Field Development continues apace with ever growing momentum. Engineering studies for the selected platform and pipeline development concepts have been awarded, which, once completed, will form the technical basis for tendering for the platform construction and pipeline laying contracts.

“The partial divestment process has achieved a significant milestone, with the initial phase complete and the process now entering into late-stage due diligence and negotiations. Discussions with potential partners continue and I look forward to providing a further update in the near future.

“We continue our work with Shell with the engineering study for the offtake route ongoing as we continue to further define the various engineering aspects of the tie-in and the offshore and onshore facilities. I would like to thank Petrofac and Shell for their continued support in this work.”

Big spend on the cards

Anning and Somerville are both located in the Southern North Sea in Licence P2607, which also contains the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

Hartshead is currently the sole owner and operator of the permit, estimated to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas (around 52 million barrels of oil equivalent).

© Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

To achieve first gas from Anning and Somerville, Hartshead is expected to splash out £110 million between 2023 and 2024, according to analysis from Barclay Pearce Capital (BPC).

That is based on the assumption a partner farms-in to 50% of the phase one project, with total capex forecasted to be nearer to £350m.

Spend is likely to take place between 2023 and 2026, meaning Hartshead can secure windfall tax relief of £160m.

Coming ashore at Bacton

Current plans have Anning and Somerville being produced via six wells, hooked up to two normally unmanned platform installations.

Both installations will be tied back to third party host infrastructure and facilities for onward gas transportation to the Bacton Gas Terminal, Norfolk.

Shell Exxon North Sea © Supplied by Shell
The Bacton gas plant.

Hartshead is looking to add to its UK portfolio as well, and confirmed last year it would take part in the North Sea Transition Authority’s 33rd exploration licensing round.

Mr Lewis added: “Having the UK’s 33rd Licensing Round launched on the 7th of October with a little over three months to prepare and submit applications was an interesting start to the Quarter.

“Although such tight timelines and a particularly busy festive period were unexpected, as ever, the Hartshead Team put their collective shoulders to the task and we are very pleased with what has been submitted.

“Once again, the Team has my gratitude for all their hard work, particularly over the holiday period.”

